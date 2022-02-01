Boys Basketball

2/4 @ Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

2/8 @ Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

2/10 Vs. Lakeside Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

2/8 @ Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.

2/11 Vs. Watertown Luther Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey

2/5 Vs. Muskego, 12:45 p.m.

2/7 @ Waunakee, 7:15 p.m.

2/8 @ Pacelli, 7 p.m.

Girls Hockey

2/4 Vs. Badger Lightning, 7:15 p.m.

2/5 @ Northland Pines, 1 p.m.

1/8 @ Cap City Cougars, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

2/5 @ Capitol Conference meet, Cambridge, 9 a.m.

2/12 @ Lodi Regional, 10 a.m.

Skiing

2/12-13 @ State Meet, Cable

