Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Feb 1, 2022 Feb 1, 2022 Updated 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Boys Basketball2/4 @ Columbus, 7:30 p.m.2/8 @ Monroe, 7:30 p.m.2/10 Vs. Lakeside Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.Girls Basketball2/8 @ Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.2/11 Vs. Watertown Luther Prep, 7:30 p.m.Boys Hockey2/5 Vs. Muskego, 12:45 p.m.2/7 @ Waunakee, 7:15 p.m.2/8 @ Pacelli, 7 p.m.Girls Hockey2/4 Vs. Badger Lightning, 7:15 p.m.2/5 @ Northland Pines, 1 p.m.1/8 @ Cap City Cougars, 7:15 p.m.Wrestling2/5 @ Capitol Conference meet, Cambridge, 9 a.m.2/12 @ Lodi Regional, 10 a.m.Skiing2/12-13 @ State Meet, Cable Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Lodi School Board candidates answer questions about COVID, funding, oversight and teacher burden Five candidates make cases for Lodi School Board Lodi woman accused of stealing over $50,000 from soccer club Climate change on the Petenwell Flowage Poynette teen charged with child sexual assault Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads City Attorney Bulletin