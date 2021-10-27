A Keegan Fleischman touchdown run closed the gap to two points.
However, Kewaskum was able to hold off the Lodi High School football team in the Blue Devils’ 29-20 loss Friday in Level One of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs.
Lodi finishes the fall 2021 campaign with a 7-3 record, as Kewaskum moves on.
The Blue Devils fell behind 6-0 in the first quarter after a 70-yard touchdown run by Kewaskum’s Max Melzer, who finished with 186 rushing yards.
Jaylen Montgomery tied it by racing 26 yards for a score. Chandler Curtis kicked the extra point to give Lodi its only lead.
Kewaskum took a 12-7 lead into halftime after Matthew Buechel reached the end zone on a 3-yard run and stretched its advantage to 22-7 in the third quarter after Melzer ran for a 53-yard touchdown and Andrew Bolek kicked a 39-yard field goal.
The Blue Devils staged a comeback, as Fleischman plunged in from a yard out in third quarter before another short run for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Curtis again made good on the PAT, trimming the deficit to 22-20.
However, Kewaskum got a 9-yard touchdown pass from Buechel to Benjamin Butler for some insurance.