The Lodi boys’ basketball team got back on track with a win over Mount Horeb on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
As for the Lodi girls, they saw their two-game winning streak come to an end at Mount Horeb that same night.
On the boys’ side of things, the Blue Devils are 6-4 overall after defeating the Vikings, from the Badger West Conference, 70-58. Lodi is also 0-1 in Capitol North Conference play.
Meanwhile, the Lady Blue Devils fell to 3-8 overall after a 47-36 loss to Mount Horeb on the road after they held on to beat Wisconsin Heights on Thursday, Dec. 30. In that game, Lodi raced to a 24-10 halftime lead, with its stifling defense leading the way. No other details were available as of press time. The Lodi girls host Lake Mills on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Boys
The Mount Horeb victory came at a good time for the Blue Devils, who kicked off 2022 on a winning note. Details from that game were not available at press time.
Playing at the Evansville Shootout on Thursday, Dec. 30, Lodi came up short in a 66-56 defeat, losing to the host team.
Lodi led 30-28 at the half, but Evansville outscored the Blue Devils 38-26 the rest of the way.
Three Lodi players scored in double figures, with Brady Ring’s 17 points setting the pace. Jaylen Montgomery finished with 12 points, while Erik Lincoln added 11.
Next up for the Lodi boys is a home game against Columbus on Friday, as the Blue Devils resume the Capitol North part of their schedule.