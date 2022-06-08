Lucas Heyroth was going to get his points.
Someone else would need to step up so the Lodi boys’ track and field could contend for a second straight WIAA Division 2 state title.
“What really put us over the top was Parker Heintz,” said Blue Devils’ Head Coach Randy Skellenger.
Heintz helped Lodi get an extra 11 points to add to Heyroth’s total, when it was expected the Blue Devils would only rack up five. Even so, Lodi fell just short of repeating as state champions, as the Blue Devils finished second to Shorewood by one point.
“Along with what Lucas gave us, that got us close,” said Skellenger.
Lodi had a nine-point lead heading into the final event, the 1,600-meter relay. Shorewood won the event, putting 10 more points on the board to edge out Lodi, as the Blue Devils finished with 45 points. Shorewood had 46.
Heyroth finished his career as perhaps one of the greatest prep track and field athletes in Wisconsin history, having reached the podium in every one of the 12 events he’s ever competed in at state.
“That’s unheard of,” said Skellenger. “There are so many factors, like health and weather. He missed his sophomore season (the state meet was canceled due to Covid).
This time around, Heyroth placed second in the triple jump (46’2”), a 7-inch improvement over the Lodi school record. On that leap, Heyroth dragged his left foot, according to Skellenger, and injured it. He took one more attempt and rolled out of the pit, said Skellenger.
There was concern that it might affect the rest of Heyroth’s events, but he won both the 110-meter high hurdles (14.90) – defending his state title in the race – and the 300-meter hurdles (39.54). His performances resulted in 28 points for Lodi, but he wasn’t done.
In the long jump, the injured Heyroth was forced to jump off his left foot, according to Skellenger. Heyroth is ambidextrous, but his right foot is his strong foot.
“That was part of the frustration, as he settled for third (21’9”),” said Skellenger.
All in all, Heyroth, who is headed to the University of Wisconsin to compete as a decathlete, accounted for 34 of the Blue Devils’ points.
As for Heintz, he raced to sixth in the 800-meter run in a time of 1:58.54. That added three points to the cause. On short rest, Heintz came back to anchor the 3,200-meter relay and he was ready to fly.
“We knew that race could be the difference if we were to win the state title or not,” said Skellenger.
The group of Heintz, Paul Lins, Connor Pecard and Sean Crowder ran a time of 8:14.04 to take third. Heintz ran the fastest leg at 1:57. That was six more points for Lodi. Heintz had more in him, as he placed seventh in the 1,600-meter run in 4:18.26 for two more.
It was a bittersweet finish for Lodi and Skellenger. Shorewood coach Dominic Newman is one of his best friends.
“It was cool to be on the podium at the same time,” said Skellenger.
The Lodi girls were led by Ella Puls, who finished second in the shot put. Her throw of 41’9.25” would have been good enough to win the state title in Divisions 1 and 3. Puls' efforts gave Lodi four all-state representatives for the first time.
“She was throwing freely and without a care,” said Skellenger.
In the team standings, the Lodi girls finished in a tie for 11th with 18 points, joining Mauston, Wittenberg-Birnamwood, and Ripon. Shorewood also won the girls’ title with 38 points.
Junior Lily Strong was a big contributor, finishing sixth in the 100-meter dash (12.68) and fifth in the 200-meter dash (25.81). That 200-meter dash time is a new school record.
“The improvement she’s shown is remarkable, and she’s gotten stronger,” said Skellenger.
Caitlyn Skellenger finished sixth in the triple jump, after winning the event at the junior varsity state level a year ago. She went 29’10” at that time. As a senior, at the varsity level this time, she leaped 35’8.50” to garner three points for Lodi and set a new personal record.
“Her transformation over last year is miraculous,” said Coach Skellenger.
Caitlyn Skellenger also competed in the long jump, but scratches scuttled her chances to make the podium.
Another highlight for Lodi was Sam Klann, who finished 10th in the discus (110’).
Two pole vaulters also represented the Blue Devils, as Chandler Curtis finished 12th (13’) and was close to clearing 13’6”. However, Coach Skellenger said he just clipped the bar with his chest.
Lilly Callahan cleared 9’6” in the girls’ pole vault to end up 12th and had good attempts at 10 feet but couldn’t quite get over at that height.
Also of note, Jaylen Montgomery finished 13th in the long jump (19’3.25”).
“He really came on strong at the end of the year,” said Coach Skellenger. “He came from Chicago and ended up being one of our brightest leaders.”