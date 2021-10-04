Mistakes and turnovers are a bad combination.
Going up against a strong Columbus squad, the Lodi High School football team needed to play flawlessly. The errors proved costly in a 40-7 loss in a battle of Capitol Conference leaders.
"Things didn't work out the way we would have hoped Friday night,” said Blue Devils Head Coach Dave Puls. “When you play against a team with the talent of Columbus you need to play extremely well and take care of the ball.”
It was the first defeat of the season for Lodi, who falls to 4-1 in league play and 6-1 overall. Columbus improves to 4-1 in the Capitol Conference and 6-1 overall.
“We made a lot of mistakes and didn't execute well when we needed to,” said Puls. “We also had a couple of turnovers at some very inopportune times. To their credit, Columbus took care of the ball and played mistake-free.”
A fumble on Lodi’s first offensive series of the night was a bad omen. It also led to Columbus’ first score, after the Blue Devils defense stiffened on a fourth-down play deep in their own territory to stop a Cardinals’ march.
Columbus’ Colton Brunell, who rushed for a game-high 148 yards on 28 carries, struck first blood, scoring on a 5-yard run at the 4:53 mark of the first quarter. In the second quarter, Nathan Cotter threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Mason Carthew to make it 14-0, following a two-point conversion.
An interception early in the second half was demoralizing for Lodi, as it led to another Brunell scoring run, this one covering 9 yards. Cotter ran 15 yards to paydirt seven minutes later to push the Cardinal lead to 28-0.
Columbus stretched its advantage to 35-0 on a 4-yard touchdown run by Brunell, before Lodi was able to get on the board, thanks to a 24-yard scoring strike from Keegan Fleischman to Preston Nichols. The Cardinals got another touchdown run from Andrew Pfeffer to close out the scoring.
Columbus’ defense was stifling, limiting Lodi’s potent running game to just 40 yards. Jaylen Montgomery led the Blue Devils with 49 rushing yards on 10 carries. Fleischman completed 8-of-17 passing attempts, throwing for 88 yards. Nichols caught five passes for 49 receiving yards, while Alex Rashid snagged one reception for 29 yards.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals piled up 323 yards on the ground.
It was a tough loss for a Lodi team that celebrated its seniors on Friday.
“It is always difficult to take a loss at home on Senior Night, but it doesn't take away from what our seniors have brought to this program over the years,” said Puls. “They have been dedicated to doing their very best over the past four years. They have dealt with COVID and other adversity through the years, but they just keep fighting and making the best of challenging situations. We are very proud of the quality young men they have become and wish them nothing but success through the remainder of this year and in the future. With senior leadership and some good practices, our team will bounce back and get prepared to compete against Lake Mills this next Friday."