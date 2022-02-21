It’s the end of the line for the DeForest boys’ hockey co-op.
A 6-2 loss to Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, Feb. 15, in the first round of regionals stopped the Norskies in their tracks.
“We're super proud of the effort the Norskies gave in this game as they went into (the home of) a higher ranked team and played a very competitive and hard-fought game,” said Brent Richter, the co-op’s head coach.
DeForest finished the season 8-12-1, including a 4-7-1 mark in the Badger East Conference.
Sauk Prairie 6, DeForest 2
The Norskies drew first blood, with a Preston Nichols’ goal 1:42 into the game. Alex Rashid assisted. Five minutes later, the Eagles knotted it up at 1-1.
“We went into the locker room after period one with a lot of energy and excitement,” said Richter. “The Sauk Prairie team had some exceptional players, but the Norskies were well prepared and came ready to play. A hard-fought battle in the second period left us down by one goal going into the third period. The Norskies were outshot in both periods, but outstanding play by goalie Alex Kaminsky kept us in the game. A quick power-play goal by Sauk Prairie in period three put us down by two goals, and we just couldn't dig out of that hole.”
Trailing 2-1, DeForest tied it on a goal by Gabriel Larson, as Bobby Shaw and Dean Rupert assisted.
But the Eagles took over in the third period, scoring three goals in a span of 5:49.
“We only had two penalties, but Sauk Prairie capitalized on both of them, which deflated our guys a bit,” said Richter. “Sauk Prairie controlled much of the third period, but the Norskies battled until the end of the third period.”
Sauk Prairie outshot the Norskies 51-17, as Kaminsky recorded 45 saves.
DeForest 9, Madison La Follette/East 6
Before bidding the 2021-22 season adieu, the Norskies played a makeup game after the regional loss to Sauk Prairie.
“We had two games on the books against East/Lafollette and both were postponed or cancelled due to COVID reasons,” said Richter. “We were able to reschedule this game on Feb. 18 and our team took the approach of this game to have fun, play all of our guys, rotate some guys into positions they typically don't play and finish the year on a high note. The Norskies actually merged last year with East to form a high school club team when neither team could have a high school hockey season due to COVID restrictions and player shortages. So, this game was a reunion of sorts and both teams enjoyed being back on the ice with each other.”
It was a wild, high-scoring affair, as the two teams combined for 15 goals. The Norskies produced 23 total points, with nine goals and 14 assists – all on 50 shots on the Lakers’ goalie.
Nichols torched the Lakers with four goals and two assists, while Rashid had a goal and three assists, Shaw turned in a hat trick with three goals, Larson had a goal and an assist), and Annen racked up three assists. Sam Bachman and Dean Rupert had two assists apiece, and Cole Wright added a helper.