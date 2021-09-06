The chase was on, and Parker Heintz almost ran down both the leaders.
Breaking his own personal record by 30 seconds, Heintz was the runner-up individually at Saturday’s Lodi Invite in a time of 17:30.59, leading the Lodi High School boys’ cross country to a second-place finish.
For Heintz, it was a back-and-forth battle all the way.
“Parker Heintz went out very hard and led for about the first mile,” said Blue Devils Head Coach Kurt Wilson. “A Lakeside boy then took the lead for the next mile but missed a flag and had to turn around and go back a few steps, which allowed Parker to regain the lead. Eventually the Lakeside boy and his teammate passed Parker. They started to pull away, but Parker put on a tremendous kick and was able to catch one of them but not the other.”
Lodi boys
Disappointed by not winning, Heintz was pleased with his time, according to Wilson.
As a team, the Lodi boys totaled 42 points, 12 off the pace set by first-place Lakeside Lutheran. Milton (89) was third, followed by Brodhead-Juda (96), Jefferson (108), Palmyra-Eagle (149), Parkview (167), and Waterloo (191).
In all, four Lodi boys’ runners placed in the Top 10, with Paul Lins (18:38.46), Walter Beld (19:32.22), and Luke Collins (19:33.63) finishing sixth, eighth and ninth, respectively. Owen Wendt placed 17th in 20:14.67.
“Walter and Luke once again had very solid races,” said Wilson. “With a couple of our top guys out we knew we needed someone to step up and have a great race for our five spot. Owen Wendt did just that. He has been pushing himself in practice since the beginning of the season and we had a feeling a big breakout race was coming. Finally, it was senior day, and it was so nice to have all of our seniors be introduced before the large crowd.”
Michael Davis ran varsity for Lodi and ran a time of 27:08.85.
“He had an incredible race for him,” said Wilson. “He has been the ultimate team guy the last four years and always has the heart for a great finishing kick.”
In the junior varsity race, Lodi took first as a team, with Cameron Tritt leading the way by placing second in 21:28.56.
Lodi girls
Senior Blue Devils runner Norah Lee finished just nine seconds out of first place, running a time of 21:54.30 to finish second.
Lodi took fourth as a team, totaling 89 points. Milton placed first with 26 points, as Mara Talabac led the way with a winning time of 21:43.08.
“Norah looked very strong and finished not too far behind Mara Talabac, who was 13th in the spring state cross country meet,” said Wilson.
Jefferson (57) took second, with Lakeside Lutheran (63) ending up in third. Among the team finishing behind Lodi were Brodhead-Juda (99) and Waterloo (183).
Also placing in the Top 20 for Lodi was Lizzy Clepper, who finished 18th in 24:22.46.
“Lizzy Clepper had another solid race as she cracked the top 20,” said Wilson. “The combination of ideal running conditions and having a race under their belts led to all of the girls dropping their times from last week, most by well over one minute.”
Alexis Wilcox (25:43.26), Kayla Pierquet (25:44.74) and Brook Endres (25:49.39) finished 22nd, 23rd and 24th, respectively.
“Brook Endres looked a lot stronger than last week as she took three and a half minutes off her time and moved up to be our fifth finisher after being our seventth last week,” said Wilson.
The Blue Devils ran to second place in the junior varsity race, with Dakota Pierquet finishing 10th in 26:52.66.