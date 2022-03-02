Her 34 points helped Clinton slip past the Lodi girls’ basketball team 73-68 on Wednesday, Feb. 23, in a WIAA regional game.
“We knew Clinton would be a very tough game,” said Blue Devils Head Coach Nathan Morter. “They shoot the three ball extremely well. We came out playing really well. We controlled the tempo and made shots in the first half.”
Lodi, who finished the season 6-19 overall, led 34-33 at the half, but Nortier was a problem.
“At halftime I told them we need to do a better job in the second half on Jayden (Nortier),” said Morter. “She is an excellent scorer, who ended with 34 points including 6-for-8 from the arc. She put on a scoring frenzy we couldn’t stop.”
Nortier was the difference in the second half, lifting Clinton (17-9) to victory, while teammate Elli Taubert finished with 18 points.
Dylann Harrington had a big game for Lodi, scoring a team-high 22 points and hauling in 10 rebounds, while Rylee Schneider added 18 points and 11 boards. Harrington also had four assists and four steals.
Ella Puls led Lodi in assists with six, while Sam Klann collected three steals and three blocks, to go with seven rebounds, four assists and six points.
“I am so proud of how they fought and battled the entire game,” said Morter. “We never gave up and played until the final horn sounded. I was very lucky to get the opportunity to coach a group of seniors who never quit on each other in every game. I am so happy to be coaching in a place with so much support from the athletes, parents, and community. These kids are very lucky to have that. This senior group will be missed.”
Clinton’s season ended Friday, Feb. 25, with a loss to Edgerton.