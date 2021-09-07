A tie and two losses in three games represented a tough week for the Lodi High School boys’ soccer team.
After a 2-2 draw with Edgerton on Tuesday, Aug. 31, the Blue Devils dropped an 11-2 decision at Sugar River on Thursday and endured a 7-0 blanking to Sauk Prairie.
Lodi led 1-0 at the half of the Blue Devils battle against Edgerton but gave up a couple of goals in the second half to come away with a tie. Connor Pecard and Marcus Malig finished with goals for Lodi in a home game.
Sugar River erupted for nine in the first half in a game played at Belleville High School, as Lodi scored both of its goals before intermission, courtesy of Pecard.
At home against Sauk Prairie, Lodi couldn’t keep pace with the high-flying Eagles.
On Thursday, Lodi welcomes Lake Mills and goes to Wisconsin Dells on Tuesday.