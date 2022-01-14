Lodi High School Sports Calendar Sponsored By Jan 14, 2022 13 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Boys Basketball1/15 @ Reedsburg, 2:15 p.m.1/21 Vs. Watertown Luther Prep, 6 p.m.Girls Basketball1/14 @ Watertown Luther Prep, 7:30 p.m.1/21 Vs. Poynette, 7:30 p.m.Boys’ Hockey1/18 Vs. McFarland, 7 p.m.Wrestling1/15 @ DeForest Invite, 9:30 a.m.1/20 Vs. Marshfield, 6:30 p.m.Skiing1/15 Lapham Peak State Park Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Two state universities release Fall 2021 semester honor rolls Lodi School Board approves finalized referendum question for April election Poynette man arrested on third OWI after truck impaled on guardrail on New Year's Day Blue Devils wrestlers bring home first Bi-State Classic trophy Candidate filings promise competitive Lodi election Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!