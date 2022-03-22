Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Mar 22, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Baseball3/30 Mount Horeb, @ Wisconsin Dells, 1 p.m.3/31 Vs. Westfield, Dane Baseball Field, 5 p.m.Track and Field3/26 @ Ripon College Invite, 10 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Longtime Poynette resident Gloria Clark to celebrate 100th birthday Town of Lodi abandons exploring creation of utility within first meeting Columbia County Board candidates for 2022 Village of Dane elections features trustee, president races Columbia County Board candidates for 2022 Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!