Shooting 32-for-59 from the field, the Lodi High School boys’ basketball rode a big first half to a 75-58 victory over Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
It was the Blue Devils’ first win of the season, after opening with a 64-56 loss at Marshall on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Three Blue Devils reached double figures in scoring against Wisconsin Heights, as Brady Ring led the way with 17 points. Owen Wendt had 16 points and two blocks, and Erik Alsaker had a double-double, finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Lodi raced to a 43-25 halftime lead and kept Wisconsin Heights at arm’s length the rest of the way.
Wendt and Ring had seven rebounds each, while Erik Lincoln paced Lodi in assists with seven.
Brian Meitzner and Max Persike finished with seven points apiece, as Jaylen Montgomery, Ring and Lincoln all had three steals.
Against Marshall, Lodi trailed 29-22 at the half and closed the gap slightly in the second half, as Ring totaled 15 points, five boards and a pair of steals.
Montgomery finished with 10 points, two steals and three assists, with Wendt totaling nine points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Lincoln chipped in with eight points and eight rebounds.
With a 1-1 record to start the season, Lodi travel to Cashton on Saturday for a 1 p.m. game. The Blue Devils will then host Edgerton on Tuesday, Dec. 7, followed by a trip to New Glarus on Friday, Dec. 10.