Led by Ella Puls’ individual performance in the 100-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke, the Lodi-Wisconsin Heights took seventh at the Badger West Conference meet on Saturday in McFarland.
Puls turned in the team’s best result at the meet, racing to sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:13.70. She also swam to a seventh-place finish in the 100 freestyle in :58.90.
Lodi-Wisconsin Heights’ 200-yard medley relay team took 10th in a time of 2:06.79, as Puls was joined by Allison Lochner, Edie Bollenbach and Nola Frost. The same foursome placed eighth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:52.87.
Anna Crary was Lodi-Wisconsin Heights’ top finisher in the 200 freestyle, as she placed 18th in 2:22.50, with Allison Lochner (2:25.66) taking 21st and Kiley Beuthin (2:32.75) finishing 23rd. In the 200 individual medley, Sydney Groshek (2:45.14) was 16th and Jessica Brisky (2:45.58) ended up 16th, while Frost (:28.48) took 19th in the 50 freestyle and Edie Bollenbach hit the wall in 1:12.77 to end up 14th in the 100 butterfly. Groshek (1:19.23) was two spots in back of her. Frost was also 12th in the 100 freestyle (1:01.26), with Edie Bollenbach (1:02.16) in 15th and Emma Lochner (1:08.59) in 22nd.
Crary also took 13th in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:11.70, followed by teammates Grace Ryan (17th, 6:25.33) and Beuthin (19th, 6:57.61).
Emma Lochner swam with Beuthin, Crary and Brisky in the 200 freestyle relay, with the quartet taking 14th in 2:07.63.
Allison Lochner (1:13.52), Brie Passage (1:17.86) and Emma Lochner (1:22.94) placed 18th, 20th and 23rd, respectively, in the 100 backstroke.
Brisky (1:26.11) and Violet Bollenbach (1:26.21) took 18th and 19th, respectively, in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Two Lodi-Wisconsin Heights teams swam in the 400 freestyle relay, with the group of Violet Bollenbach, Groshek, Crary and Allison Lochner having the highest finish. They placed 14th in 4:32.83.
Edgewood won the meet with 584 points, followed by McFarland (391), Baraboo (334), Sauk Prairie (268), Monroe/New Glarus (222) and Oregon (210).
Portage finished behind Lodi-Wisconsin Heights, totaling 38 points.
In the junior varsity meet, Lodi was fifth out of six teams with 24 points.