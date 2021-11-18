The new man in charge for the Lodi High School boys basketball team is Ben Leistico.
As he heads into his first season as the leader of the Blue Devils, Leistico feels he has a lot to work with, as Lodi looks to make some noise in the Capitol North Conference in 2021-22.
“I expect our team to compete,” said Leistico. “I believe that we have team depth that will push us all season during games and practice.”
Last year, the Blue Devils finished 9-9 overall and tied for third in league play with a 3-5 record. Two starters – Brady Ring and Erik Lincoln – return from that squad, along with two other letterwinners, Erik Alsaker and Owen Wendt.
Among the departures are letterwinners Trey Traeder, Ethyn Meyer, Quinn and Connor Faust, Cayden Coddington, Chance Meier, Garrett Edge and Greg Lins.
The schedule is daunting, but Leistico likes it that way.
“We have set up a pretty tough schedule for ourselves that will have us ready for conference and postseason,” said Leistico. “I believe that if we can bring our depth together and play as a team, we can have a very successful season.”
Under Leistico, the Blue Devils will run a half-court motion offense and look to create scoring opportunities in transition. On defense, Lodi won’t back down from anyone.
“We will play tough man-to-man defense with a goal of protecting the paint and running 3-point shooters off their mark,” said Leistico.
As far as potential breakout players, Leistico is expecting big things from Lincoln, Ring and Wendt. Beyond that trio, there’s plenty of talent, and scoring shouldn’t be a problem.
“One of our strengths will be our team depth,” said Leistico. “We have pieces that can score in a multitude of ways.”
Leistico cites team toughness and a lack of physicality in the paint as potential weaknesses, but good team chemistry could overcome those deficiencies.
“If this team comes together, we will be very competitive,” said Leistico.
The Capitol North Conference is loaded again. Breaking through into the upper echelon won’t be easy. Leistico lists Lakeside Lutheran as the favorite to win the league, with Lake Mills a close second. Columbus could also challenge for the top spot as a dark horse contender.
“I believe the conference will be extremely strong again this year,” said Leistico. “There is a lot of talent and great coaches in this conference. I believe every night will be a dog fight as it has proven to be in the past.”