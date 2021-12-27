Fennimore was the first domino to fall this season. Two more state prep wrestling powerhouses were toppled by Lodi in one fell swoop on Thursday, Dec. 23.
In a multi-dual meet hosted by the Blue Devils, Lodi defeated both Random Lake and Mineral Point in head-to-head competition.
"As a team, we wrestled really well in this dual,” said Blue Devils Head Coach Cody Endres. “We got pins where we needed to get pins and stayed off of our backs in other critical situations. We had guys moving up and down the lineup to get the best matches possible. It was a total team effort."
The margins of victory were impressive, as Lodi defeated Random Lake 45-19 and cruised past Mineral Point 57-21. Two days earlier, the Blue Devils hit the road to face Sun Prairie and left with a hard-fought 48-27 dual-meet victory.
Lodi will next do battle in the Bi-State Classic on Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 29-30, at the Lax La Crosse Center. The Blue Devils are then off until Jan. 15, when they compete in a tournament in DeForest.
“It was an amazing way to end the first part of our season with two big dual wins against perennial powerhouses,” said Endres. “These guys earned their three-day break before we come back, train hard, and then head to Bi-State.”
Lodi 45, Random Lake 19
The tone was set early on, as the Blue Devils got a key win at 126 pounds.
"Brady Dorshorst started the dual for us on a high note in a toss-up match that he came out on top of,” said Endres. “He put together a really solid six minutes of wrestling.”
Dorshorst won by a 9-6 decision over Jackson Averill. What happened at 132 pounds was even more unexpected.
“The highlight of the dual was Owen Breunig getting an upset pin,” said Endres. “Owen has all the skills and talent to be a very highly successful wrestler. A win like that shows his true abilities."
Breunig’s pin took place in 1:57 against David San Felippo.
At 106, Lodi’s Levi Ness edged Chase Koepp 5-3, but the Blue Devils lost a decision at 113. Lodi reeled off victories at 120, 126, 132 and 138, where Chandler Curtis caught Natron Daggett with a pin in 1:34. Parker Heintz pinned Dylan Brody in 1:31 at 120 pounds.
Kylar Clemens notched another pin for Lodi at 152, sticking Jayden Young’s shoulders to the mat in 1:38. A forfeit gave the Blue Devils another six points at 160, but Random Lake scored wins at 170, 182 and 195.
Squaring off against Jordan Arendt at 220, Lodi’s Wyatt Ripp squeezed out a 5-3 decision. Teammate Brock Beyer took care of Holten Golke at 285 with a pin in 1:19.
“Over the past decade, Random Lake has been a mainstay at the Division 3 Team State Tournament and they're one of the powerhouse programs in the state,” said Endres. “To be able to beat them tonight was exceptional. These big dual wins are continuing to help us prepare for the end of the season."
Endres praised the efforts of a handful of Lodi wrestlers who racked up big points.
"Kylar also got a pin in a toss-up match, which was key to the team score,” said Endres. “Kudos to Parker, Chandler, and Brock for going out there and getting pins which is so critical for team points."
Lodi 57, Mineral Point 21
Pins were a problem for Mineral Point, as Curtis (145), Clemens (152), Zane Licht (160), Mason Lane (182) and Isaiah Groskopf (195) all won by fall, racking up 30 points for Lodi.
“In wrestling dual meets, pins are basically like turnovers in football,” said Endres. “Whoever gets more of them usually wins. Against Mineral Point we had five pins from Chandler, Kylar, Zane, Mason, and Isaiah. These guys want to score points and put points on the board for their teammates.”
The Blue Devils were also awarded forfeits at 106 (Ness), 113 (Caleb Lord), 220 (Ripp) and 285 (Beyer), while Heintz decisioned Carson Kroll, 5-1, at 120 for Lodi’s lone win that didn’t come by pin or forfeit. The dual meet win was another feather in the cap for this year’s Blue Devils.
“The Lodi Wrestling Program has a tremendous amount of respect for the Mineral Point Wrestling Program,” said Endres. “From their coaches to their wrestlers, their fans, alumni, community support, they do it right in Mineral Point. It was an honor to host the defending Division 3 Team State Champions, and we hope to keep this rivalry going in the years to come.”
Lodi 48, Sun Prairie 27
Five pins and a couple of forfeits at 220 and 285 lifted Lodi over Sun Prairie.
"Throughout the course of a long wrestling season you're going to have duals or tournaments where you don't perform your best and today was one of those days for us,” said Endres. “We still escaped with a win, got a lot of JV matches in, and picked up on some things we need to work on and correct so overall it was a positive experience."
Crucial wins at 126, where Evan Clary pinned Dylan Muehlenberg in 1:50, and 152, where Evan Stevenson earned a 4-2 sudden victory, made a difference.
"The Evan's (Clary and Stevenson) did a nice job for us tonight,” said Endres. “Evan Clary went out and got a first period pin, and Evan Stevenson battled extremely hard in an overtime match in which he was victorious. Caleb Lord also wrestled a really hard six minutes, and we love his attitude and grit."
Lord dropped a tough 7-2 decision at 113 to Sun Prairie's Brennan Hoffman, but Heintz won again by a 9-4 count at 120. Breunig pinned Teague Justman in 1:50 at 132, with Chandler doing likewise at 138, finishing off Quintin McCredie in 1:00 at 138.
Licht wasted no time in pinning Mason Borgardt at 160 in 56 seconds. Lane took a little longer to dispose of Seth Kosky, with a 1:43 pin.
Ripp and Beyer won by forfeit.