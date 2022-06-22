What a wild ride it was for Lodi sports this past spring.
There were close calls, incredible highs, and a strange turn of events, as the Blue Devils experienced moments of joy and success, along with some lows.
Here are the top five sports stories for Lodi from this past spring season:
Boys track takes second at state – Seeking a second consecutive state Division 2 team title, the Blue Devils finished one point out of the top spot, losing to Shorewood. Lodi totaled 45 points, as Shorewood racked up 46. Lucas Heyroth accounted for 34 points on his own, as teammate Parker Heintz stepped up and helped add 11 to the Blue Devils’ total, taking sixth in the 800-meter run and leading the 3,200-meter relay team to a third-place showing, along with Paul Lins, Connor Pecard and Sean Crowder. Then, Heintz took seventh in the 1,600-meter run.
Individual girls shine at state track and field meet – Totaling 18 points, the Blue Devils finished 11th as a team, with Ella Puls taking second in the shot put. With her throw measuring 41 feet, 9.25 inches, Puls would have won a state title in Divisions 1 and 3. Lily Strong turned in strong performances in the sprints, taking sixth in the 100-meter dash and fifth in the 200-meter dash. Strong set a new school record of 25.81 in the 200-meter. Meanwhile, Caitlyn Skellenger ended up sixth at state in the triple jump, after competing in the event at the junior varsity level the previous season, going from 29’10” to 35’8.5”. Also, Sam Klann threw the discus 110 feet to finish 10th.
Lucas Heyroth dominates at state – It was another incredible performance at the state track and field meet for Lucas Heyroth, who cemented his legacy as one of the greatest prep athletes ever in the sport in Wisconsin. For his career, Heyroth reached the podium in every one of the 12 events he’s ever competed in at the state meet. In 2022, Heyroth took second in the triple jump, breaking the school record by 7 inches, and then won both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles. And despite an injury that forced him to jump off his left foot – his right one is his strong foot – Heyroth finished third.
Regional girls’ soccer title, delayed celebration – Winning the regional title was a big deal for the Lodi girls soccer team, but the Blue Devils had to wait to enjoy it. Eventually, Lodi emerged with a 3-2 win over Aquinas in the regional championship game, which went to penalty kicks. Initially, it seemed that Lodi had won on Saturday, June 4, but a referee error had occurred, leading to an Aquinas protest. The WIAA decided the game needed to be finished then on Tuesday, June 7, with it starting back up where the game left off. That meant Lodi and Aquinas had to travel up to Richland Center to wrap things up, with Grasyn Schmidt taking a penalty kick. Schmidt was successful, giving Lodi the win. The Blue Devils advanced to sectionals, where they lost to Assumption 5-1.
Just missing the cut – Only the top two teams from sectionals advanced to the WIAA Division 2 State Boys Golf Meet. Edgewood took one spot, and Edgerton took the other. That left Lodi on the outside looking in, as the Blue Devils – Haley Thoeny, Bailey Clark, Kogen Baron, Walter Beld and Brian Meitzner – finished third with a team score of 349. They finished five strokes out of second place.