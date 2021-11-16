Ella Puls took one last swim at state.
Racing a time of 2:19.06, she finished 16th in the 200 individual medley at the WIAA Division 2 State Meet on Friday at the Waukesha South Natatorium competing for the Lodi/Wisconsin Heights girls’ swim team.
“Ella had a great race,” said Natalie Price, her coach. “I'm proud of how she handled herself during the meet and the season as a whole. She's an incredibly talented athlete, and it was fun watching her soak up the memories in her last swim meet ever.”
Puls set a new school record in the 200 IM at sectionals, hitting the wall in 2:15.81 and finishing 10th.