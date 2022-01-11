What a comeback it was for the Lodi boys’ basketball team.
Behind by 10 points at the half, the Blue Devils rallied for a 70-58 non-conference road win at Mount Horeb on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
It was a different story at home on Thursday, Jan. 6, when Columbus outscored Lodi 43-23 in the second half of a 63-39 Capitol North Conference match-up.
Despite getting 19 points and five rebounds from Brady Ring, the Blue Devils couldn’t keep the momentum going against the Cardinals, as Lodi dropped to 0-2 in conference play. Erik Alsaker led the Blue Devils in rebounds with eight, while Erik Lincoln finished with six assists and three boards.
Lodi trailed 20-16 at the half against Columbus but struggled mightily in the second half, unlike the game against Mount Horeb, where the Blue Devils were down 42-32 at the half but outscoring the Vikings 38-16 in the second half.
Ring again led the way, scoring a team-high 21 points, grabbing six rebounds and dishing out four assists. Owen Wendt had a solid all-around game, as well, collecting seven rebounds, two assist and 12 points.
Alsaker finished with a double-double for Lodi, totaling 10 points and 11 rebounds. Alsaker also had three assists. Lincoln stuffed the stat sheet with five points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Lodi is 6-5 overall. After playing at Lake Mills on Thursday, Jan. 13, the Blue Devils were slated to travel to Reedsburg on Saturday. They return home on Friday, Jan. 21, for a game against Watertown Luther Prep.