There’s something to be said for being persistent.
Refusing to give up, the Lodi girls’ basketball team kept coming back against Marshall on Monday night, earning a hard-fought 57-56 on the road.
It could be the turning point in the season for the Blue Devils.
“During the game, we were down double digits to Marshall multiple times,” said Nathan Morter, head coach of Lodi. “They have some very good outside shooters. We stuck with our game plan of pounding the ball inside since we had the height advantage.”
It was Lodi’s first win of the season, as the Blue Devils moved to 1-5 overall. They were coming off a 58-51 loss to Sauk Prairie at home on Thursday, Dec. 2.
“Our non-conference schedule to start the year was very, very tough, but I am hoping we learned from those losses and use that going forward,” said Morter. “One thing about this team is they don’t quit. We were down double digits multiple times, we could have hung our heads and gave up, but a senior-led team, they kept fighting. The team effort deserves a lot of the credit for the win.”
Next up for Lodi is a home game against Wisconsin Heights on Friday, as the Blue Devils also welcome Westfield on Monday, Dec. 13.
Lodi 57, Marshall 56
Sam Klann and Dylann Harrington were too much for Marshall to handle, as they combined for 30 points.
“Sam really stepped up tonight,” said Morter. “We also looked to get Dylann the ball in the paint. She is very versatile. We battled back the second half with very good defense and chipping away at their lead.”
Down by one point, with the game on the line and 20 seconds left, Lodi called a timeout to draw up a play.
“Ella (Puls) did a nice job facilitating the play and getting the ball to Dylann,” said Morter. “We scored on the set play and Marshall missed the shot at the buzzer.”
Klann finished with a team-high 18 points, while Harrington added 12. Rylee Schneider put up nine points in a winning effort, as Jamesen Thieren had eight.
“It was definitely a team effort,” said Morter. “Rylee played very well, and it was exciting to get Jamesen some good looks at the basket. We still have things to clean up as a team like our turnovers for sure, but it was nice for the team to get the first win. I am hoping, as I said earlier, we are healthy and playing our best basketball when conference games start.”
Sauk Prairie 58, Lodi 51
The Blue Devils couldn’t get over the hump against the Eagles at home on Thursday, Dec. 2, despite 15 points apiece from Harrington and Allison Gray.
Lodi trailed 33-28 at the half, but the Blue Devils were unable to overcome a balanced Sauk Prairie attack.
Puls had six points for Lodi, while Molly Prieve, Klann and Schneider finished with five points apiece.