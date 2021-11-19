Off to a slow start, the Lodi High School girls’ basketball team fell to 0-2 after a pair of non-conference losses.
The Blue Devils opened the 2021-22 season at home Tuesday, Nov. 16, against Edgerton. After a close first half, the Crimson Tide pulled away for a 48-33 win.
“First game of the year had its ups and downs as we expected,” said Nathan Morter, Lodi’s head coach. “We are still in the learning process of a new system. I thought our defense came to play. We held them to only 23 first half points.”
Two nights later, the Blue Devils struggled offensively in a 43-28 defeat at the hands of Richland Center.
After another home game Tuesday, Nov. 23, with Wisconsin Dells, Lodi will travel to Reedsburg on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Edgerton 48, Lodi 33
Trailing 23-18 at intermission, the Blue Devils couldn’t close the gap in the second half.
Turnovers were a problem, as Lodi committed 17 of them. The Blue Devils also shot 8-for-42 from the floor and 3-for-18 from the 3-point arc.
“We struggled against their pressure defense on the ball – something we will adjust in practice,” said Morter. “Overall, I was very happy how our team played. Edgerton is the preseason favorite to win the Rock Valley this year so for us to battle with them the entire game showed me the heart this group has.”
Dylann Harrington and Allison Gray led Lodi in scoring with seven points apiece. Rylee Schneider added six points, while Sam Klann finished with five.
With her eight rebounds, two assists and four steals, Harrington had a good all-around game. Klann had a team-high nine boards, while Schneider hauled in five rebounds.