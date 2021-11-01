On Sept. 11, Lodi High School golf alumni hosted a surprise golf outing to honor Rod Hanson for his accomplishments as Lodi High School’s golf coach.
Alumni golfers, Lodi community members, long-time friends and family came from all over the country to pay tribute to Hanson and raise money for starting the Rod and Bobbie Hanson Student Athlete Scholarship. This scholarship honors their long-term service to the Lodi community as educators, through coaching, and their community involvement.
Rod Hanson’s dedication to LHS athletics was remarkable and spanned over five decades. He served as a high school physical education teacher, golf coach, basketball coach and Athletic Director to Lodi School District.
Hanson coached golf for 32 years at Lodi, won seven conference championships, had six state team appearances, won state championships in 1990, 1996, and 1998 and a runner-up finish in 1993. The team title in 1990 was Lodi High School’s first state title in any sport. There were seven individual state participants and one individual champion in 1990. Hanson led the Lodi golf team to an overall dual team record of 218-103. Hanson was inducted into the Wisconsin High School Golf Coaches Association (WHSGCA) Hall of Fame in 2001.
During the September event, Hanson and his wife, Bobbie, stationed themselves at the ninth tee box to connect with each of the groups participating in the event. The event celebrated the Hansons with stories, toasts and roasts from over the years. Hanson said he was “proud to see how so many of his former student athletes have gone on to become so successful in life.”
The purpose of the Hanson Scholarship is to provide annual scholarship funds for graduating Lodi High School student athletes. Over $15,000 was raised during the September event, and organizers plan to have another four-person scramble golf event in the late summer/fall of 2022.
To contribute to the scholarship fund, make a check payable to: Rod & Bobbie Hanson Student Athlete Scholarship.
Those checks can be mailed or dropped off to: Mike Clark 150 S. Main St. Lodi, WI 53555.
Article written by Grant Hendrickson, Lodi High School Graduate of the Class of 2000 and member of the 1998 State Championship Golf Team.