Preparations for the start of the DeForest High School boys hockey co-op’s 2021-22 season were interrupted.
After a week of quarantine, the Norskies fought Badger East Conference foe Milton to a 3-3 tie on the road Monday, Nov. 29, to kick off the 2021-22 campaign. The game was played in Stoughton at Mandt Hockey Arena.
Brent Richter, head coach for DeForest, described it as a hard-fought battle between evenly matched conference opponents.
“The Norskies have a lot of work to do, but the season opener gave us a fairly good indication of our strengths and weaknesses,” said Richter.
DeForest is 0-0-1 overall, with a game against powerhouse rival Waunakee at The Ice Pond slated for Saturday, Dec. 4. Puck drops at 5 p.m. for the junior varsity, with the varsity contest starting at 7 p.m.
Following a scoreless first period, the two teams erupted for five goals in the second, as Preston Nichols and Gabriel Larson put DeForest up 2-0 off a pair of assists from Avery O’Dea. The goals came in the first 1:36 of the second period, but the Red Hawks got on the board 20 seconds later and tied it up at the 8:55 mark.
In less than a minute, Bobby Shaw found the back of the net to make it 3-2 in favor of DeForest.
DeForest held off Milton for most of the third quarter, but the Red Hawks’ Gannon Kligora knotted the score at 3-3 with 1:34 left in the third period.
The game ended after one overtime period.
Alex Rashid also had an assist for the DeForest co-op, which includes players from Lodi and Poynette.
Goaltender Alex Kaminsky came up big for the Norskies, racking up 38 saves, compared to 26 from Milton’s Alex Jones.
Richter said the quarantine left his team a little rusty and that his players “had some difficulty keeping their legs under them, but good clean hockey kept the Norskies leading most of the game.” The Norskies only had two penalties and spent only four minutes in the penalty box.
Because of the quarantine, DeForest wasn’t able to take part in a scheduled Thanksgiving weekend tournament at the Madison Ice Arena.