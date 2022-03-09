Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Mar 9, 2022 Mar 9, 2022 Updated 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Track and Field3/19 @ Ripon College Invitational, 10:30 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Columbia County Board candidates field questions from Lodi Optimists Licht wins Lodi's first state wrestling title since 2009, Blue Devils 'unofficially' take second as a team Columbia County ATV/UTV ordinance progresses amid law enforcement concerns Blue Devils, Pumas see boys' basketball seasons come to an end Blue Devils down rival Poynette win share of Capitol North Conference boys' basketball crown Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!