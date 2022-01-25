Competing at 132 pounds, Curtis earned a 5-0 decision over Keagan Cliver to give the Lodi wrestling team a thrilling 34-33 non-conference dual meet victory over Marshfield on Thursday, Jan. 20.
“It was an incredible high school dual with ranked guys facing each other from both teams,” said Blue Devils Head Coach Cody Endres. “It came down to the last match, and Chandler Curtis beat a kid that he had previously lost to on senior night to win the dual.”
It was entertaining night of wrestling, as Lodi’s Zane Licht defeated Garrett Willuweit 9-1 for a major decision at 152, while Wyatt Ripp edged James Clements 3-1 at 220 pounds. The Blue Devils were awarded four forfeits to pad their score.
Brock Beyer suffered a close 3-1 sudden victory loss at 285 pounds in one of several tight matches.
“For anybody in attendance at the Marshfield dual it won't be a night that they will forget anytime soon,” said Endres. “It was special for a lot of reasons, but none more than having our biggest fan, Terry Conklin, in attendance.”
For Lodi, the result was satisfying.
"This team wrestles really hard for each other, for this program, for this community, and for Terry. It was a big win for our program,” said Endres.
The Lodi Team Tournament is coming up Saturday, with a dual match at Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus slated for Thursday, Jan. 27.