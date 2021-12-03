Cody Endres may soon have to hang a “no vacancy” sign outside of the wrestling room at Lodi High School.
As far as sheer numbers go, this is one of the biggest teams the Blue Devils have ever had. And with 13 returning letterwinners, it’s a group that’s used to competing at a high level.
“We have guys who have gone through the grind before and understand the tremendous amount of work and effort you must put in to be a successful wrestler,” said Endres. “These guys are doing a nice job of helping our freshmen adapt and also our sophomores, who had an abnormal season last year due to COVID. We also have 37 guys on the team this year, which is the fullest the room has been in a long time. If not for COVID, I think we’d have 40, which was our initial goal. Wrestling is not an easy sport, so to have that many guys who want to be part of this team is special.”
Endres is in his seventh year with the Lodi program. This is his fifth season as head coach, and he has a 29-22 record. Last year, the Blue Devils went 3-3 in dual meets in a campaign shorted by COVID. Due to the pandemic, there were no conference duals, nor was there a conference tournament.
So, Lodi had to remake its schedule without any conference opponents.
Only one letterwinner from last year’s squad is missing, having graduated. The Blue Devils are eager to put the uncertainty of a year ago behind them.
“Our team is excited to be back together in the same wrestling room,” said Endres. “Having had to split practices up by coaches, wrestlers and locations last year was a tremendous disadvantage to our program. We did what we needed to do to get through COVID, but we’re glad to be back together pushing one another and improving every day.”
The Blue Devils will have to reintroduce themselves to rest of the conference in 2021-22. Lodi competes in duals with teams in the Capitol North, with a Capitol Conference tournament for teams in the North and South at the end of the year.
“Conference will be interesting this year seeing as we didn’t wrestle against our conference last year, so we don’t really know what to expect,” said Endres. “Poynette has some outstanding individuals, and I know Sugar River has a lot of really good youth wrestlers coming in. We’re excited to have the opportunity to wrestle at conference again after not being able to last year. For a lot of kids in our program, conference is a big deal, as it’s a chance for them to put their name on the wall in our wrestling room forever. We’re excited to hopefully add some more names to the wall this year.”
Lodi is hoping to contend for its 37th conference title with a veteran group hungry for success.
“We bring back an experienced lineup this season, and with that, breeds a lot of competition up and down the lineup, which is exactly what we want,” said Endres. “Our returning guys will be solid and will continue to push towards their goals.”
A couple of newcomers could also make a big impact.
“We’ll have two freshmen in the lineup in Caleb Lord and Brady Dorshort, and we’re pumped to watch them compete,” said Endres. “Those two have put in a lot of time and effort into the sport the last few years, and their work is really starting to pay off.”
Look out for Kylar Clemens, too.
“Kylar was an absolute stud on the football field this year, and we’re expecting him to tackle (double leg) some people on the wrestling mat this year, as well,” said Endres.
Lodi is still dealing with the aftereffects of the COVID pandemic.
“We still have some COVID hurdles to get over stemming from the loss of practices, dual meets, and tournaments last year,” said Endres. “Our schedule is jam packed this year to make up for lost time last year.”
Having a strong coaching staff to guide them will help the Blue Devils navigate it all.
“Our guys are so blessed to be able to work with the assistant coaches that we have on our staff,” said Endres. “I would put our assistant coaches against anyone in the state. In our room, we have not one, but two, former team state champion coaches in Jack Reinwand and Chris Persike. I don’t know if any other program can say that. We also have Beau Lane and Landon Breunig who wrestled for Lodi, have sons on the team, and who have both been coaching Lodi wrestling for over 20 years. Additionally, Chris Sokol and Casey Persike are on staff and both of these young men wrestled at Individual State in high school and were part of Team State teams while wrestling at Lodi. It’s an incredible staff and so much of our improvement from year to year can be attested to their work.”
Endres said the administration and school board have worked with the program to help the wrestling season take place. He also noted how many behind the scenes have worked to give Lodi wrestlers the chance to compete this season.
“We don’t take the opportunity to wrestle again lightly, and our guys are motivated to show off their skills throughout the season,” said Endres.