During the most restrictive periods of the COVID pandemic cross-country skiing was seen as an optimal way to get out of the house, in the open air, with safe distancing. The Ice Age Nordic Youth Ski Program has continued to see an elevated level of interest even as many have returned to normal indoor activities.
The Ice Age Nordic Youth Ski Program started with a bang on Monday Jan. 3 with great snow and 58 eager young skiers. Last year with Covid issues limiting in-school classes and indoor youth sports, cross-country skiing enjoyed a significant increase in participation.
Program Director Paula Tonn comments, "Cross-country skiing was viewed as a safe and healthy outdoor activity. Parents and children also had much more time off from work and school and were able to spend time together skiing.” After last year’s success, enrollment in the program grew to full capacity exhausting all the ski club’s ski equipment and available coaches.
The Ice Age Nordic Ski Club provides eight practice sessions on Mondays with coaching from high school team skiers as well as volunteer parents and Paula Tonn. Kids use waxless classical skis, boots and poles and keep their equipment all winter season to use. High school team coach Dale Fanney notes, "I see these kids out on the ski trails every day, especially on the big downhills. They love it!”
Paula Tonn adds ”The mission of the Ice Age Nordic Youth Ski Program is to introduce youth to the lifelong sport of Nordic skiing and lifestyle benefits of wintertime and outdoor exercise.”
Over the course of eight weeks, the youth skiers learn the basics of cross-country skiing. After a few years at the youth level, young skiers should have the skills to progress to the competitive middle school program if they wish.
The Ice Age Nordic Ski Club maintains a 7.5 kilometer ski trail with multiple shorter loops on the Lodi Golf Course. Skiing is free to the public and donations are appreciated. The trails are groomed regularly. Walking on the ski trail is prohibited, but there is a marked snowshoe trail.