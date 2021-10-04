As measuring sticks go, the Platteville Invitational is a good one.
Facing intense competition, the Lodi High School boys’ cross country team finished third in the 16-team meet on Saturday, racing past No. 11 ranked Mount Horeb and No. 12 Monroe. Heading into the meet, the Blue Devils were ranked 15th in the state.
“The boys race featured five state ranked teams and a couple other excellent teams,” said Lodi Head Coach Kurt Wilson.
Lodi also ran at the Portage Invite this past week.
On the horizon for Lodi is the conference meet Saturday, Oct. 16, in Watertown at Brandt Quirk Park.
Boys
Ranked third, Dodgeville/Mineral Point won the boys’ meet, with 16th ranked New Glarus/Monticello edging out Lodi for second by two points.
Parker Heintz paced the Blue Devils, finishing fourth in 16:43, while Paul Lins set his personal record by placing 16th in 17:26. Connor Pecard was 35th in 18:05, as Walter Beld PR'd finishing 41st in 18:19 and Luke Collins was 46th in 18:27, Roger Melland 100th in 19:35 and Noah Houdek was 116th in 19:58.
“Earlier this season we finished behind all four of the ranked teams at River Valley,” said Wilson. “Last week we beat NGM, but this week they ran a little bit better. Our boys still ran extremely well. Parker continues to impress by running with some of the state's best.”
The standings ended up this way: DMP, 57; NGM, 105; Lodi, 107; Two Rivers, 110; Mt. Horeb, 116; Sauk Prairie, 135; Monroe, 161; Evansville, 225; McFarland, 243; Platteville, 243; River Valley, 256; Southwestern/Cuba City, 273; Union Grove, 297; Wisconsin Dells, 349; Prairie du Chien, 441; and Brodhead/Juda, 443.
The boys’ junior varsity team also took third, as James Miller ran a personal best of 19:47 and placed sixth.
Girls
Norah Lee keeps getting better.
Wilson said Lee “continued to chip away at her time by running a personal best of 20:30 to place 13th in a very strong field.”
Also for Lodi, who placed 12th as a team, Alexis Wilcox was 50th in 20:36, Brook Endres 65th in 23:41, Lizzy Clepper 77th in 24:15, Hallie Miller 95th 26:10, Aly Endres 95th in 27:21 and Marissa Houdek 100th in 29:15.
“We wanted to see how Norah would stack up against most of the girls she will face at sectionals,” said Wilson. “Some of the girls that finished ahead of her were from Division 1 schools and a couple were from state ranked Two Rivers, who will not be in our sectional, so she fared very well. We were without three of our usual varsity runners, so it provided some of the other girls to run varsity.”
Portage invitational
On Tuesday, Sept. 28, the Blue Devils competed in the Portage Invite.
For the Lodi boys, Wilson said, “We had some of our top guys out, but the ones who filled in did a great job to still place sixth out of the 12-team field,” said Wilson. “Roger Melland, Benjamin Shultz and James Miller really ran well and Owen Wendt had an impressive finishing kick to round out our scorers.”
On the girls’ side, Lodi ran up against some tough competition, said Wilson.
“Six of the seven girls broke their PR,” said Wilson. “Alexis, Brook, Lizzy and RyAnne (Franklin) really worked hard to put our team in fifth place. Phoenix Peterson and Kayla Pierquet were all smiles after the race for running so well. Kayla caught a Columbus girl down the stretch and broke 25:00 for the first time.”