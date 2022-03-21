Taking part in their first indoor meet since 2019, the Lodi track and field teams looked to be in mid-season form.
The Blue Devils kicked off the 2022 season at Ripon College on Saturday at the Deerfield/ADE Indoor Invitational, with Lucas Heyroth picking up right where he left off last year and Paul Lins making a good first impression.
“So many great performances for early season that it's very difficult to put a finger on where we really excelled,” said Lodi Head Coach Randy Skellenger. “I think that Paul Lins in the 800m participating in his first ever track and field meet and winning that event was very cool to see. He then led off our 4x4 relay team in 54 seconds to put us in the lead – fearless in his first meet.”
Heyroth won the long jump event and tied his own school record in the process, going 23-0 feet. In the 60-meter dash, Heyroth took first in 7.31, as teammate Brody Nyffenegger tied for second in 7.35 with Cambridge’s Trey Colts. Heyroth also placed first in the 60-meter hurdles, winning in 8.60.
Lily Strong also got off on the right foot for 2022, winning the girls’ 60-meter dash in 7.95 and the 200-meter race in 27.27 to sweep the sprints. Running her first 400-meter, Strong led off Lodi’s 1,600-meter relay in 65 seconds, as the Blue Devils finished third in the event.
In the triple jump, Caitlin Skellenger won by 2 feet over everybody else, leaping 33-9 feet. That moved her to No. 6 on the all-time school list, as Skellenger also placed second in the long jump. She went 16-3 feet, which ranks No. 4 all-time for the Lodi girls.
Competing in the high jump, freshman Olivia Heyroth soared to 4-10 feet, good enough for fourth place. That jump already ranks No. 4 all-time for Lodi.
There were no teams scores on Saturday since it was a junior varsity/varsity combined event with unlimited entries. Still, the Blue Devils got a lot out of it, including a bit of scouting.
“While this was our first indoor meet since 2019, it was very neat to see several kids put up all-time great numbers for the team,” said Coach Skellenger. “We got to look at Freedom, who won the state girls meet last year. I felt we matched up well with them, and it was fun to see how we stacked up. In our second Ripon meet coming up on Saturday, we will see them again in a limited entry meet.”
The Blue Devils return to Ripon College for another invite on Saturday, March 26.