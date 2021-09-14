At Saturday’s Lodi Invitational, the Lodi/Wisconsin Heights girls’ swim team were paced by Ella Puls and Nola Frost.
Lodi/Heights finished fifth at the seven-team event, totaling 244 points, as Jefferson-Cambridge (232) and Portage (66) ended up behind the host team.
Puls and Frost helped the 200-yard medley relay team take fifth in a time of 2:12.51, with Allison Lochner and Sydney Groshek swimming the other two legs.
Puls had Lodi/Heights’ highest individual placement, as she took fourth in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:24.21. She also finished fifth in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:15.67.
Frost also took ninth in the 50-yard freestyle, swimming a time of :29.26, and placed fifth in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:03.51.
The quartet of Groshek, Emma Lochner, Anna Crary and Edie Bollenbach turned in a time of 2:02.42 to take sixth in the 200-yard freestyle, as Lochner also finished 10th in the 100-yard backstroke (1:14.79).
In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Lochner, Bollenbach, Frost and Puls swam a 4:12 to place fourth.
Monroe/New Glarus won the meet with a total of 386 points.
Lodi/Heights competes again Tuesday, Sept. 21, by hosting Monroe at the Lodi High School pool.