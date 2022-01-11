Cold shooting cost the Poynette girls’ basketball team in a 69-42 Capitol North Conference loss to defending state Division 3 champion Lake Mills on Thursday, Jan. 6, but the Pumas won a thriller at Baraboo in the waning seconds.
“I felt so excited for the girls as they worked hard to get back in the game and pull out a big win on the road,” said Pumas Head Coach Tom Mackey.
Talking about the Lake Mills loss, Mackey said, “We had some poor shooting percentages that did not help our score. From the 3-point line we were 1-of-12 and from the free throw line we were 9-of-20. Lake Mills on the other hand made 12 3-point baskets and were 15-of-20 from the free throw line.”
The defeat left Poynette 0-2 in Capitol North play and 3-8 overall, as the Pumas slipped past Baraboo in a non-conference tussle 53-51 for an inspiring road win earlier in the week.
So far this season, Poynette hasn’t been home much, playing nine road games. The Lake Mills battle did take place in Poynette.
“That was just our second home game of the season and now we have five straight roads games, starting with Columbus on Tuesday, Jan. 11,” said Mackey.
The game time has been moved up to 6 p.m. There will be no junior varsity game.
Poynette heads to Lakeside Lutheran on Friday, Jan. 14, before traveling to Marshall on Tuesday, Jan. 18 and going to Lodi on Friday, Jan. 21.
Lake Mills 69, Poynette 42
Against Lake Mills, the Pumas kept close, until the L-Cats broke it open late in the first half.
“With two minutes to go until half time we were just down 22-17, but they ended the half on an 8-1 run to put us down 30-18,” said Mackey. “We did score the first five points of the second half, but we could not match their hot shooting as they dominated us the rest of the game.”
Ashia Meister led Poynette in scoring with nine points and Grace Gavinski had seven, while Brooke Steinhorst finished with six points, three assists and two steals. Hadley Walters paced Poynette in rebounds with six.
Lake Mills got 24 points from Taylor Wollin, who knocked down five 3-point baskets and went 5-for-5 from the free throw line. Jenna Hosey, Sophia Guerrero and Bella Pitta each had 11 pts for Lake Mills.
Poynette 53, Baraboo 51
Down by five at the half, the Pumas stormed back and escaped Baraboo with a two-point win.
Mackey called it “a great emotional team win.”
Grace Berner had a team-high 14 points for Poynette, as Laken Wagner added 11, going 5-fo-5 from the free throw line. Mercedi LaPacek had nine points and four rebounds.
Walters hauled in six rebounds, to go with six points and two steals. Brooke Steinhorst and Yelk collected two assists apiece.
“At half time we made some adjustments on defense and switched to man-to-man as Baraboo had made five 3-point shots in the first half,” said Mackey. “Senior Rachel Yelk played outstanding defense that enabled us to keep the score close. She also had eight points and four huge steals to give us a much-needed surge of energy late in the game.”
The ending was wild.
“With 13.2 seconds we were down 50-49, so we fouled them to stop the clock and put them on the free throw line,” said Mackey. “They made one of two to set up our final play. Mercedi Lapacek was responsible to give us a chance to win the game when she saved a ball that was going out of bounds and flipped it to Grace Berner under the basket, who then put it in and was fouled with 2.9 seconds left. Grace then made the free throw to complete the old fashioned 3-point play and gave us the win. It truly was a great team win and we got 26 points from our bench players tonight.”