Nola Frost and Ella Puls each finished second in one event and third in another.
Despite their efforts, the Lodi-Wisconsin Heights girls’ swim team couldn’t get past Baraboo on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at home.
The Thunderbirds swam to a 121-49 win, although Frost was runner-up in the 200-yard freestyle (2:19.78) and Puls placed second in the 200-yard individual medley (2:22.03).
Puls was third 100-yard breaststroke, hitting the wall in 1:14.11, while Frost took third in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:03.33.
Anna Crary also turned in a second-place performance for Lodi-Wisconsin Heights, swimming a time of 6:12.64 in the 500-yard freestyle.
Frost and Puls also swam with the 200-yard freestyle relay team that took second, joining Violet Bollenbach and Allison Lochner. Their time was 1:52.68.
The 400-yard freestyle crew of Frost, Edie and Violet Bollenbach, and Crary finished second, as well, with a time of 4:26.86.
Following a dual meet at Oregon Tuesday, Oct. 12, Lodi-Wisconsin Heights compete against Portage at home on Tuesday, Oct. 19.