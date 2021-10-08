Teamwork
Buy Now

Grace Ryan competes for the Lodi/Wisconsin Heights girls’ swim team against Baraboo at home on Tuesday, as Edie Bollenbach counts.

 Photo by Mark Arnold

Nola Frost and Ella Puls each finished second in one event and third in another.

Despite their efforts, the Lodi-Wisconsin Heights girls’ swim team couldn’t get past Baraboo on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at home.

The Thunderbirds swam to a 121-49 win, although Frost was runner-up in the 200-yard freestyle (2:19.78) and Puls placed second in the 200-yard individual medley (2:22.03).

Puls was third 100-yard breaststroke, hitting the wall in 1:14.11, while Frost took third in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:03.33.

Anna Crary also turned in a second-place performance for Lodi-Wisconsin Heights, swimming a time of 6:12.64 in the 500-yard freestyle.

Frost and Puls also swam with the 200-yard freestyle relay team that took second, joining Violet Bollenbach and Allison Lochner. Their time was 1:52.68.

The 400-yard freestyle crew of Frost, Edie and Violet Bollenbach, and Crary finished second, as well, with a time of 4:26.86.

Following a dual meet at Oregon Tuesday, Oct. 12, Lodi-Wisconsin Heights compete against Portage at home on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Recommended for you