Playing in terrible weather, the Lodi softball team struggled to keep up with Columbus and Cambridge last week.
The Blue Devils got no-hit by the Blue Jays and pitcher Emma Nottestad on Thursday, April 14, in a 15-0 nonconference loss.
“Cambridge was able to pitch a no hitter against us,” said Lodi Head Coach Trent Schneider. “Nottestad was locked in all day, and we never hit her hard at all. Give her all the credit. It was terrible conditions to play in, and she was able to pound the strike zone and keep us off balance.”
Going five innings, Nottestad struck out seven and did not allow a walk, while Cambridge had seven players driving in at least one run. Kayla Roidt led the way with two RBI.
For Lodi, Vivian Beld took the loss, putting in more than four innings of work. Natalie Hellenbrand also pitched an inning for the Blue Devils, now 1-3 overall and 0-1 in Capitol North Conference play.
On Tuesday, April 12, Lodi fell to Columbus 12-2 in another game where the weather conditions were miserable.
“I felt that we lost our concentration when we got off the bus, and the wind had really picked up,” said Schneider. “That seemed to bother us, and we never were able to get anything going.”
Beld tossed four innings and gave up five runs, walking five, hitting a batter and allowing three hits. Natalie Hellenbrand walked two, gave up six hits and hit a batter in her two innings of work.
“Vivian struggled early, but finished strong and Natalie battled, but Columbus is a good hitting team, and they were able to hit her pretty hard,” said Schneider.
Lauren Burros, Beld, MacKenzie Christofferson and Kaylan Warren each had a hit for Lodi, as Burros scored both runs – the first on a ground out by Emma Krumpen and the second on a single from Christofferson.
Lodi was slated to host Lake Mills on Tuesday, April 19, and travel to Poynette on Wednesday, April 20, before coming back home to welcome Lakeside Lutheran on Thursday, April 21, Edgerton on Friday, April 22, and Belleville on Saturday, April 23.
A road game on Tuesday, April 26, at Watertown Luther Prep precedes a home game against Poynette on Thursday, April 28.