Eighteen is the Lodi track and field team’s new lucky number.
That’s how many events the Blue Devils advanced to the WIAA Division 2 State meet, to be held Friday and Saturday, June 3-4, at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Both the boys’ and girls’ squads placed second at Thursday’s Prairie du Chien sectional.
“It was a historic evening tonight for the boys and girls track and field teams,” said Blue Devils Head Coach Randy Skellenger. “The girls rolled to 88 points to finish two points behind Madison Edgewood while the boys put up 80 points to finish second to Waukesha Catholic Memorial. Neither team has ever scored over 65 points before so to do this on both sides was amazing.”
The Blue Devils managed to improve on the amount of state qualifiers.
“The team qualified 16 kids in a total of 18 events, which betters last year’s best of 15 event entries,” said Skellenger. “However, the difference this year is how many different events we filled. We narrowly missed qualifying in the high jump, 400, 4x4, 4x2 and 4x1 (relays) but have at least one athlete in all other events next weekend.”
For the boys, Lucas Heyroth was at it again, setting a new school record of 14.42 to win the 110 hurdles, while also placing first in the 300 hurdles (40.07). He was also third in the triple jump (44’5.5”) and second in the long jump (22’9.75”). Teammate Jaylen Montgomery placed third in the long jump (21’1).
Meanwhile, Chandler Curtis took fourth in the pole vault (12’9”), while the 3,200-meter relay group took third in 8:20.94. That crew includes Paul Lins, Parker Heintz, Sean Crowder, and Connor Pecard, along with alternates Noah Houdek and Michael Davis.
Heintz also took first in the 800-meter run, turning in a time of 2:00.75. He also was runner-up in the 1,600-meter run in 4:32.38.
Two new school records were set by Lodi girls’ team members, as Lily Callahan cleared 9’9” to take second in the pole vault and Lily Strong ran a time of 12.22 to place second in the 100-meter dash.
“Lily Strong ram to a school record to finish second in the 100m with a time of 12.22, breaking a 24-year-old record set by Alicia Ballweg in 1998 (12.0/12.24conv),” said Skellenger. “Lucas Heyroth broke his first hurdle school record with 14.42 to break Robby Hatch's 2018 record of 14.52. Lilly Callahan also broke her school record of 9-6 in vaulting 9-9 to claim her spot to state. While school records are fun to see any time of the year, it's especially satisfying when it happens in the postseason. These kids are far from finished, and I expect we will see more fireworks before the season finishes.”
Strong also cruised to victory in the 200-meter dash, finishing in 26.04. Ella Puls was another Lodi winner, taking first in the shot put (38’11.25”). Another thrower, Sam Klann, took fourth in the discus (111’0”).
In the long jump, Caitlin Skellenger took second (17’0.5”) and third in the triple jump (35’6.75”), while teammate Sammy Nyffenegger (35’6”) ended up fourth in the triple jump.
Distance runner Norah Lee is also heading to state, as she finished second in the 3,200-meter run (11:58.41).
“We had many first timers qualify for state which really stood out with this team and three weeks ago I wouldn't have picked them all out,” said Coach Skellenger. “Of the 16 individuals who qualified, we have Sam Klann who PRed in discus. Lilly Callahan pole vaulted to a 9-9 school record, Jaylen Montgomery long jumped a 1-foot PR, Paul Lins led out the 4x8 relay to give us an early lead, Chandler Curtis vaulted 12-9 on forst attempt to break a three-way tie breaker, Norah Lee switched from the 800-meter run three weeks ago to focus on 3200m and ran a 40-second PR. Caitlin Skellenger had two PRs in long and triple jump to advance and Sammy Nyffenegger PRed twice in the week to advance in triple jump. These were a few of the many great performances they advanced.”
Coach Skellenger had a few other notes of interest.
“Caitlin Skellenger with her second and third place finishes in long jump and triple jump becomes the first girl from Lodi to qualify for state in two ‘field events’ since Connie Mabis qualified in shot put and discus in 1984,” said Coach Skellenger. “Lucas Heyroth becomes the first Lodi athlete to qualify in four individual events. He also is the only athlete in school history to qualify in four events per season all four years of high school, minus the Covid season that was cancelled.”
Overall, Lodi’s team performance was remarkable.
“We saw at regionals and cectionals that drive, determination and heart goes a long way,” said Skellenger. “In a 36-team sectional, to advance this many first time state qualifiers out of the toughest sectional in the state, was a huge accomplishment for this team. All the qualifiers are ranked in the top two-thirds of their events, and we have several kids who will be chasing titles at UW-La Crosse on Friday and Saturday. With 16 qualifiers from around the state competing in each event, the top 8 will score points for the team. Both teams are poised to score a top 10 team finish, and we have a lot of upside, with nine qualifying events for each team. We will be in the mix from the start of the meet and obviously we have personal and team goals yet to accomplish.”