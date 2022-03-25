By Peter Lindblad
The disappointment hasn’t gone away entirely.
There’s still lingering frustration over how the 2021 season went for the Lodi girls’ soccer team. Going into 2022, the Blue Devils are anxious to atone, even if their inexperience could hinder those efforts.
“We are a young team coming off a season where we didn’t perform as well as we would have liked,” said Lodi Head Coach Joe Birkholz. “I expect us to make some significant improvements this season over last. We should fit in towards the top of the conference. The team will need to put last season in the rearview and play with confidence they have earned over the past year.”
In his 12 years with Lodi, Birkholz has amassed a record of 120-49-17, and this year’s club will look to pad that win total, with nine returning letter winners and six starters back from last year.
Seven letter winners from last year’s team are gone, leaving the 2022 Blue Devils in search of the right chemistry for success.
“It will take a lot of hard work early in the season to put all the pieces together after graduating so many,” said Birkholz. “I expect younger players to step into roles they haven’t played in at a higher level. The young players on the team are hungry for the chance to prove themselves. “
Lodi likes to change its formations when strategizing for different opponents. There are certain key players who will be counted on to help Lodi execute its game plans.
“Grasyn Schmidt played great last season and will have to be more of a facilitator for the team's attack rather than a target as she was before,” said Birkholz. “Kaelyn Tatro will be the anchor of the defense again this season. Lea Traeder will need to step up in the attack. The weakness we need to look out for is our inexperience at so many positions. It’s easy to get lost on the field if you aren’t careful.”
Despite the possible youthful mistakes that could arise, Birkholz believes Lodi has what it takes to finish among the Capitol North Conference top teams.
“The conference this year is shaping up to be a lot of fun,” said Birkholz. “A number of teams had good seasons last year like Watertown Luther Prep, Lake Mills, and Wisconsin Heights. Sugar River is always the team to beat in the Capitol. It’s likely that those teams will again be at the top, and I think Lodi will be among them.”
Sugar River is the odds-on favorite, though, according to Birkholz, with Lodi, Luther Prep and Wisconsin Heights fighting it out for second, third and fourth.
There are some up-and-coming players who could tilt the field in favor of Lodi.
“Gianna Burke could have a good year as a forward and Anna Stratton and Anna Balfanz are looking to leave their mark this season,” said Birkholz.
While Lodi may be inexperienced, Birkholz feels the Blue Devils will have better balance. Plus, Lodi will be playing with a chip on its shoulder. When asked about an intangible that could propel the Blue Devils to greater heights in 2022, Birkholz said, “The drive from the team that wants to prove themselves after a disappointing season.”
Lodi opens the season at home Thursday, March 31, by hosting Marian Catholic.