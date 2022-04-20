It was a week of highs and lows for the Lodi girls’ soccer team, while Portage/Poynette’s struggles continue.
The Blue Devils went 2-1-1 against Columbus, Monroe, Mauston and Sauk Prairie.
After blanking Mauston 7-0 on Monday, April 18, Lodi lost at Sauk Prairie 8-0 a day later. The Blue Devils shutout Monroe 3-0 on Thursday, April 14, after forging a 0-0 tie at Columbus on Tuesday, April 12.
Grasyn Schmidt was able to post four shots, one of them on goal, for Lodi, while Lea Traeder took two shots. Megan Duchesneau and the Blue Devils’ defense kept Columbus off the scoreboard.
Against Monroe, Lodi scored two goals in a six-minute span, with Schmidt and Traeder putting the Blue Devils up 2-0 with tallies in the 33rd and 39th minutes, respectively. Ava Ballweg and Anna Balfanz assisted on the goals, respectively.
The Blue Devils got an insurance goal in the second half from Anna Stratton, off a pass from Gianna Burke.
Addison Crane made three saves in net for Lodi.
Playing at home against Mauston, Lodi was fueled four goals from Burke, as Traeder, Schmidt and Balfanz also found the back of the net for the Blue Devils.
Burke, Schmidt and Traeder also had assists, as Abby Haas and Stratton also collected helpers.
Crane and Duchesneau combined on the shutout, as each had a save.
It was a different story at Sauk Prairie, as Lodi lost 8-0.
Next up for the Blue Devils is home match against Cambridge/Deerfield on Thursday, April 21.
Portage/Poynette
United fell to 1-5 on the season after three straight losses. The week started with an 11-0 loss at DeForest. Two days later, Oregon left Poynette with a 12-0 victory, and on Tuesday, April 19, United suffered a 10-0 defeat at Mount Horeb.
Asja McCall made 15 saves against DeForest, while Kialee Fox matched that effort against Oregon and 11 in the Mount Horeb match.
United was slated to host Baraboo on Thursday, April 21, followed by a home game against Lake Mills. Both games are at Poynette.
Matches at Edgewood on Tuesday, April 26, and at home against Beaver Dam on Thursday, April 28, will follow.