The postseason turned physical for the Lodi boys’ basketball team.
While the Blue Devils were able to overcome Beloit Turner 76-70 in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal game on Friday, March 4, at home, Lodi couldn’t get past Columbus the next day.
The Cardinals dispatched Lodi 65-52 at Columbus on Saturday, March 5, to end the Blue Devils’ season.
“Both games were close, and the boys fought hard in both games,” said Lodi Head Coach Ben Leistico. “We tip our hat to Columbus they are going to be a tough out in this tournament.”
The Blue Devils finish the season with a 17-8 overall record, as Jaylen Montgomery scored 24 points and Brady Ring had 11 in the loss to the Cardinals.
“Columbus was another tough fought game,” said Leistico. “It was a very physical kind of an old school game of not many threes and winning the paint. It was back and forth the whole game, no one team being able to pull away – until the final three minutes, and we couldn't match their scores and they knocked down their free throws.”
After getting a bye in the first round of regionals, Lodi welcomed Beloit Turner to town. It was a game with a lot of whistles.
“We got in a little foul trouble early and had big contributions from our bench, which kept us in the game and only went into halftime down two,” said Leistico. “There were 72 Free throws shot in the game between both teams. We were able to take control of the momentum late in the second half.”
Shooting 8-for-14 from the field, Ring led Lodi with 26 points and had a double-double, while Montgomery chipped in with 17 points. Owen Wendt had 11 points and Erik Alsaker totaled seven in the Lodi win.
LODI 76, TURNER 70 Turner 31 39--70 Lodi 29 47--76 TURNER: Howard 4 2-4 12, Giddley 4 9-13 19, Galvan 1 0-0 2, Lauterbach 5 2-4 12, Hoppe 1 3-6 5, Sutherland 1 0-0 3, Repta 2 6-6 10, Hobson 3 1-2 7. Totals: 21 23-35 70. LODI: Wendt 4 3-3 11, Montgomery 4 6-10 15, Lins 0 0-1 0, Ring 9 7-10 29, Clark 3 2-4 8, Gallagher 0 1-2 1, Lincoln 0 3-6 3, Alsaker 2 3-4 7. Totals: 22 27-42 76. 3-pointers: Turner 5 (Howard 2, Giddley 2, Sutherland). Lodi 5 (Ring 4, Montgomery Total fouls: Turner 29 Lodi 27. Fouled out: Repta.
Darlington 80, Poynette 52
The Pumas’s season came to an end on Friday, March 4, in a WIAA Division 4 regional loss at Darlington.
It was 31-18 at the half, as Darlington pulled away in the second half, outscoring Poynette 49-34. Easton Evenstad led Darlington with 23 points, while Carver Fitzsimons finished with 20, Hunter Hardyman had 15 and Will Murray added 10.
No stats were available for Poynette, who close the 2021-22 campaign with a 4-22 record.