Senior Ella Puls won a pair of events for the Lodi/Wisconsin Heights girls swimming co-op during a nonconference dual at Oregon High School on Oct. 12. The Panthers won 110-57.
Puls took first in the 100-meter breaststroke in 1:23.91, winning by almost six seconds. Jessica Brisky was third (1:35.22) and Violet Bollenbach was fourth (1:36.52). Puls and Nola Frost went 1-2 in the 200 individual medley, with Puls winning in 2:41.29. Frost swam a 2:54.59, and Sydney Groshek was fifth (3:0.25).
Edie Bollenbach was second in the 100 backstroke (1:22.05), while Allison Lochner was third (1:25.34) and Brie Passage was sixth (1:33.95).
Kiley Buethin was third in the 400 freestyle (6:34.16). Frost was third in the 100 freestyle (1:12.43) and Groshek was fourth (1:15.41). Edie Bollenbach was third in the 100 butterfly (1:23.16), followed by Emma Lochner (fourth, 1:36.28) and Passage (fifth, 1:46.66).
Allison Lochner was fourth in the 200 freestyle (2:44.79), while Violet Bollenbach was fifth (2:49.57) and Emma Lochner was sixth (2:53.54). Brisky was fourth in the 50 freestyle (34.43) and Buethin was fifth (38.1).
The co-op took second in the 200 freestyle relay. Puls, Violet Bollenbach, Allison Lochner and Frost swam a 2:12.0. Lodi/Wisconsin Heights also took third in the two other relays — the 200 medley in 2:26.79 (Lochner, Puls, Groshek, Edie Bollenbach), and the 400 freestyle in 5:05.37 (Violet Bollenbach, Brisky, Edie Bollenbach, Frost).
The Panthers also won the junior varsity competition, 20-10. Sasha Rudnytsky was the lone swimmer for the co-op JV squad. She was the only competitor in the 100 breaststroke, swimming a 1:55.34 — and placed second in the backstroke (1:50.30).
The co-op swam another nonconference dual, hosting Portage on Oct. 19, then will take part in an invitational at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville at 11 a.m. on Oct. 23. The Conference Meet is Oct. 30 at McFarland High School.