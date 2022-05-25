The last three games for the Lodi girls’ soccer team have been decided by one goal.
Two resulted in losses, as the Blue Devils fell 1-0 to Sugar River on Tuesday, May 17, and 2-1 at River Valley, before bouncing back to beat Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 1-0 on Tuesday, May 24, at home.
Gianna Burke’s goal in the eighth minute was all Lodi needed to get past Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld, as Grasyn Schmidt assisted. Quetzal Peterson made two saves to preserve the clean sheet.
Against River Valley, the two teams played to scoreless tie in the first half, before scoring all three goals in a span of nine minutes. After River Valley took the lead in the 63rd minute, Lizzy Clepper knotted it up at 1-1, with Rachel Winters getting the helper. River Valley scored the game-winner in the 72nd minute.
In net, Megan Duchesneau had two saves.
Sugar River got a goal by Haley Thompson 4:30 into the game to turn back Lodi, now 7-6-3 overall and 4-1-2 in Capitol Conference play.
The Blue Devils were slated to host Reedsburg on Thursday, May 26, before hosting Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld on Thursday, June 2 to open regional play.
Portage/Poynette
The regular season came to a close for United.
In the Badger West Conference championship round, United fell 2-1 to Monroe on Tuesday, May 24, three days after losing by a similar score at Merrill.
Watertown blanked United 10-0 on Thursday, May 19, after a 2-1 loss to River Valley on Tuesday, May 17.
Hadley Walters scored a goal for Portage/Poynette against Monroe, as Ashlyn Rouston assisted. In goal, Allie Brenner made eight saves for United.
Walters also put United up 1-0 in the first half against Merrill, but Portage/Poynette gave up two goals in the second half. Lydia Gauger came up with four saves for United.
Ellie Cotter had United’s lone goal against River Valley, while Asja McCall racked up nine saves.
Portage/Poynette (1-16 overall, 0-8 in the Badger West) begins WIAA regional play at DeForest on Tuesday, May 31.