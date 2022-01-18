The Lodi wrestling team wreaked havoc at the Capitol Conference Duals, hosted by Lakeside Lutheran on Thursday, Jan. 13, sweeping all five matches.
Along with an 82-0 win over Lakeside Lutheran, the Blue Devils topped Lake Mills 62-15 and Poynette 54-24, while also disposing of Watertown Luther Prep 62-12 and Columbus 78-3.
"It was great to be able to wrestle against our conference for the first time in nearly two years," said Lodi Head Coach Cody Endres. "Conference Duals is always a great opportunity to compete against our conference in a dual format and tonight was no different."
It wasn't as easy as it looked for Lodi.
"Our conference seems to be stronger than in years past and that is a testament to the other coaches in the conference and how much time and effort they're putting into their programs for them to improve," said Endres. "We love seeing our conference become stronger."
Endres noted that Levi Ness, Parker Heintz, Brady Dorshorst, Owen Breunig, Chandler Curtis, Zane Licht, Wyatt Ripp, and Brock Beyer all finished the night with a 5-0 record.
Norski Invite
The Blue Devils enjoyed their initial experience at the Norski Invite in DeForest, taking first in the team standings with 478.5 points. Muskego was second with 402.
"This was our first time wrestling at the Norski Invite, and we'll likely be back in the future as it was a great tournament and close to home which allowed a lot of fans to attend," said Endres.
Chandler Curtis won his bracket at 132, as did Zane Licht at 152. Both have won multiple individual tournaments this year. Endres said they're both continuing to work towards their goals of being state champions.
"Parker Heintz at 113 and Wyatt Ripp at 220 both continued their strong seasons as they placed second in their brackets both losing close matches to highly ranked Division 1 wrestlers," said Endres. "Parker Heintz won his 100th career match on Saturday, and it was really special to see how the team rallied around him and how much they cared about Parker's accomplishment."
Licht turned in the strongest performance.
"Zane Licht was voted the OW (Outstanding Wrestler) at the tournament for the dominance he displayed on his feet," said Endres. "He took down each of his opponents at least 10 times each match. When he gets going on his feet, he sure is fun to watch."