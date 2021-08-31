A big second quarter fueled the Lodi High School football team’s 38-0 drilling of Delavan-Darien on Friday, as Jaylen Montgomery rushed for 132 yards and quarterback Keegan Fleischman threw two touchdowns.
The Blue Devils, now 2-0 overall, have yet to be scored on so far in 2021. Lodi has outscored opponents 78-0 this season.
Mason Lane’s only pass of the game for Lodi was a 13-yard scoring strike to Jayce Kolinski in the first quarter that gave Lodi a 6-0 lead. The point-after attempt was unsuccessful.
Fleischman connected with Erik Lincoln on a 26-yard touchdown pass and ran in a two-point conversion to stretch Lodi’s advantage to 14-0 in the second quarter. Later, Fleischman and Lincoln hooked up for another score, with a throw covering 25 yards. Chandler Curtis booted the extra point to make it 21-0 and then kicked a 34-yard field goal to extend the lead to 24-0 by halftime.
Montgomery rambled for two rushing touchdowns in the second half, including a 9-yard score in the third quarter and a 2-yard plunge in the fourth. Curtis kicked both extra points to account for the final score.
Along with passing for 67 yards and pair of scores, Fleischman ran for 23 yards on five carries, while Alex Rashid added 15 rushing yards as Lodi piled up 181 yards on the ground.
Lincoln finished with a team-high 51 receiving yards, while Kolinski had two catches for 25 yards.
On defense, Lodi picked off two passes, as Lane and Kylar Clemens both had interceptions. Kyle Pickarts and Kolinski each had a sack, as Kolinski led the team with three individual tackles and four assisted tackles.
Lodi’s defense smothered Delavan-Darien’s running game, which accounted for minus-5 yards as a team. Delavan-Darien passed for 26 yards.
Next up for Lodi is a home game against Horicon/Hustisford in the Capitol Conference opener.