Luck was not on their side, and yet, the Lodi High School football team still prevailed, despite various mistakes.
The Blue Devils moved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Capitol Conference after beating Beloit Turner 24-6 in a slugfest at home on Friday.
"We played a very tough Turner team that was extremely physical and fast,” said Lodi Head Coach David Puls. “We were fortunate to get enough points on the board and get the win because everything that could possibly go wrong seemed to. In addition to injuries, we had penalties, turnovers, and missed opportunities that could have really blown up in our face. Thankfully, the players found a way to overcome that adversity and get the win."
Jaylen Montgomery, who rushed for a team-high 132 yards on 19 carries, cashed in on a 25-yard touchdown run to put Lodi up 7-0, after Chandler Curtis nailed the extra-point kick. Curtis then drilled a 21-yard field goal in the second quarter to make it 10-0.
Montgomery wasn’t through. He raced 34 yards for another score in the third quarter, with Curtis kicking the extra point to extend Lodi’s lead to 17-0.
Sean Fogel threw a 93-yard touchdown pass to put Turner on the board, but the kick failed. It was the Blue Devils’ defense only leak.
"The defense played extremely well, with the exception of one big play,” said Puls. “If you take away that one play, the defense only allowed 76 yards. On the flip side, the offense moved the ball well but didn't finish with points and we had a couple of turnovers."
Keegan Fleischman was effective at quarterback for Lodi, completing 16-of-22 passes for 145 yards. He hit Alex Rashid for a 15-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring. Fleischman spread the wealth, connecting with Rashid on three passes for 35, hitting Eric Lincoln twice for 40 yards and Preston Nichols five times for 30 yards.
On defense, Rashid led the way with seven tackles, while Curtis, Mason Lane, Lincoln, Kyle Pickarts and Jayce Kolinski had three tackles apiece.
Puls and the Blue Devils are enjoying the ride so far.
"We are really proud of this team right now,” said Puls. “They have had to overcome so much adversity this season and this past year with COVID restrictions, family challenges, car accidents, season-ending injuries, and other personal issues. It is a lot for these young men to deal with and yet they keep showing up and giving it their all in school, practice, and in games. They all know that in this day and age football can be taken away from them in a heartbeat, so they need to really focus on enjoying and living in the moment. This team is as resilient as any we have ever had, and they will keep battling week to week."
On Friday, Lodi will try to keep its record spotless by traveling to Lakeside Lutheran