The tables turned for the Lodi High School volleyball team.
After defeating Mayville 3-0 to open WIAA regional play on Tuesday, Oct. 19, the Blue Devils dropped a 3-0 decision to Sauk Prairie on Thursday, Oct. 21.
Cruising to a 25-17, 25-15, 25-22 victory against the Cardinals, Lodi got a team-high 10 kills and 16 digs from Dylann Harringston, four aces from Holly Jelinek, and nine blocks from Sam Klann.
Haley Thoeny and Sam Edge had 11 digs apiece in the win, with Edge finishing with 18 assists.
At Sauk Prairie on Thursday, Oct. 21, the Blue Devils were swept 18-25, 15-25, 12-25.
Harrington and Lily Strong finished with three kills apiece, Klann had a block, Edge served an ace and dished out seven assists and Thoeny totaled nine digs. Raegan Zastrow finished with seven digs.
Lodi ends the season with a 15-19 overall record. The Blue Devils were 2-8 in league play.