With four meets in 10 days, the Lodi track and field team has been constantly on the go.
It started April 2, with the Madison West Relays, where the Blue Devils shined.
Lodi Head Coach Randy Skellenger said the girls had a solid showing. One of the stars was Lily Strong.
“We had several excellent performances,” said Skellenger. “Lily Strong led off the meet with three rounds of the 55m dash and in the finals, she ran to a second-place finish to Kolawole from Whitefish Bay (D1 runner up in 100m/200m at 2021 state meet) with a time of 7.31. Lily continues to get strong as the meets go on and she's running very fast against some excellent competition.”
Another highlight came in the field events.
“In the long jump, to round out the team scoring, Cailtin Skellenger jumped to a 8-inch personal best with a leap of 16'11.5" to finish 4th overall in a very strong field,” said Coach Skellenger. “Each week Cailtin is improving by more than 10 inches in at least one of her two jumping events and this week was no different. She's been saving her best jumps for last and this one gave her a boost into the top four.”
On the boys’ side, another sprinter and a middle-distance runner had nice showings.
“In the first event of the day, Brody Nyffenegger led the team into the 55m finals to finish seventh overall and to snag some points with a time of 6.90,” said Coach Skellenger. “Parker Heintz brought home a fifth-place medal in the 800m with a personal career best time of 2:00.18 in a race that featured seven runners at 2:01 or faster. This was a tough meet to PR in this early in the season but with great competition, he was ready for his first 800m race of the season.”
One of Lodi’s pole vaulters had a good meet, as well.
“To round out the scoring, sophomore Ben Skellenger vaulted to a career best of 12'0" to finish fourth overall,” said Coach Skellenger. “It was his second meet in a row with a 6" personal best. Ben is consistently improving each meet and continues to be one of the stronger vaulters in the area this spring.”
On Tuesday, April 5, the Blue Devils took part in a meet at Johnson Creek, where the weather conditions wreaked havoc, with temperatures in the low 40s and a lot of wind.
“The meet was treated more as an exhibition meet so we didn't really attempt to do much and held out several athletes who'd competed at West Relays,” said Coach Skellenger.
Of those that did compete, the Lodi boys’ sprinters made a big splash.
“The 100m dash saw Lodi take five of the top six spots with Brody Nyffenegger leading the way in 11.20 seconds followed by Jaylen Montgomery in 11.70,” said Coach Skellenger. “It was awesome to see the boys step it up in the sprints. We are hoping to roll some relays this spring as we find out where the puzzle pieces fit. Marcus Malig rolled to a 24.20 in the 200m for a very quick early season win. Paker Heintz won the 400m with a 54.53 for a career best in the open race.”
Lodi throwers fared well in the elements.
“Amos Weber took home the top place in the discus with a 110'9" throw in his first outdoor meet experience of the season,” said Coach Skellenger. “Sophomore Brady Puls led the way in the field events with a toss of 38'5" to take home the win in the shot put.”
For the Blue Devil girls, Strong came up big again.
“In the 100m Lily Strong rolled to a 12.78 win over the D3 state champion from Deerfield,” said Coach Skellenger. “It was great to see Lily pick up where she left off in 2021 in the 100m. Much offseason work has paid off for the junior.”
Others produced results, as well.
“Ella Puls took home wins in the 400m (1:05.30) as well as shot put (3611.5"),” said Coach Skellenger. “Freshman Olivia Heyroth dominated the jumping events with a PR in the high jump with a 4'11" jump. She also took home the top spot in the long jump with a personal record leap of 15'3.5".”
With those two meets in the rearview mirror, Lodi moved on to participate in the TFA State Indoor meet at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on Saturday, April 9.
It was Ella Puls’ turn to wow everyone.
“Senior Ella Puls had the second-best day of her career in shot put, winning the event on her final throw with a 2-foot improvement in finals of 41'11",” said Coach Skellenger. “The throw came on the heels of the Watertown athlete throwing 39 feet on her final throw to take the lead. Ella has worked so hard in the offseason to improve herself from 2021. Her final throw was a culmination of everything coming together when it mattered.”
Not to be outdone, Strong and Caitlin Skellenger were in fine form, as well.
“Junior Lily Strong had a great day in the 60m dash, advancing through three rounds and ending in the finals where she finished fifth overall in 7.91 which was a career best finish to end her indoor season,” said Coach Skellenger. “Her time is an all-time best for Lodi girls. In the triple jump, Caitlin Skellenger jumped her way into the finals with a career best jump of 34'11.5". The jump put her into a podium spot which she held into the finals to finish in sixth place. Her jump was a 11.5" personal best and places her with the No. 4 jump in Division 2 for the indoor season. Caitlin continues to put up historically great numbers for a Lodi jumper. She now sits in the top three all-time in both triple and long jump events for a Lodi girl and we just finished the indoor season. The ladies finished ninth overall out of 166 schools represented and were the top non-division 1 school in the competition.”
Heintz continues to impress.
“The 800m run saw Parker Heintz break 2:00 for the first time in his career with a time of 1:58.40 to finish sixth,” said Coach Skellenger. “The field ran to the fastest ‘non-state meet’ top six in state history... but it was an indoor meet. This was very impressive for an early season race. Parker ran a fearless race and rubbed elbows with some of the best 800m runners we've seen in a long time in Wisconsin.”
A Lodi leaper also performed well.
“Brody Nyffenegger had an excellent day in triple jump to finish sixth overall with a season-best jump of 41'11.75",” said Coach Skellenger. “Brody battled his was into the finals on his last jump to qualify by half an inch. In finals he moved up from No. 8 to No. 6 on his final attempt to grab a podium spot and to claim his first TFA medal.”
The Blue Devils were scheduled to compete in a quadrangular Tuesday, April 12, at Belleville, with another quadrangular coming up in Marshall on Tuesday, April 19.