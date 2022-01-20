Boys Basketball

2/1 Vs. River Valley, 7:30 p.m.

2/4 @ Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

1/28 @ Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

2/1 @ Monona Grove, 7:15 p.m.

2/3 @ Lakeside Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey

1/29 Vs. Madison La Follette, 7:15 p.m.

2/1 @ Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.

2/3 Vs. Stoughton, 7 p.m.

Girls Hockey

1/29 Vs. Black River Falls, 2:10 p.m.

1/4 Vs. Baraboo, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

1/29 Lodi Tournament, 9 a.m.

Skiing

1/30 @ Iola Norseman, Iola Winter Sports Trail

2/3 South Conference Meet, Lapham Peak State Park

