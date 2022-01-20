Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Jan 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Boys Basketball2/1 Vs. River Valley, 7:30 p.m.2/4 @ Columbus, 7:30 p.m.Girls Basketball1/28 @ Columbus, 7:30 p.m.2/1 @ Monona Grove, 7:15 p.m.2/3 @ Lakeside Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.Boys Hockey1/29 Vs. Madison La Follette, 7:15 p.m.2/1 @ Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.2/3 Vs. Stoughton, 7 p.m.Girls Hockey1/29 Vs. Black River Falls, 2:10 p.m.1/4 Vs. Baraboo, 7:15 p.m.Wrestling1/29 Lodi Tournament, 9 a.m.Skiing1/30 @ Iola Norseman, Iola Winter Sports Trail2/3 South Conference Meet, Lapham Peak State Park Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Poynette woman and daughter developing local cookbook with a community of experience Arrest warrant issued for man accused of taking over $30,000 in jewelry from Lodi woman Poynette teen charged with child sexual assault Realignment plans could impact Badger, Capitol conferences Lodi School Board approves finalized referendum question for April election Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads City Attorney Bulletin