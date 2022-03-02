Earning a share of the Capitol North Conference title made it easier to accept the cancellation of Senior Night.
Topping rival Poynette in the regular-season finale 62-37 on Thursday, Feb. 24, the Lodi boys’ basketball team finished 8-2 in league play, as did Columbus.
“It was Poynette Senior Night and kind of our de facto Senior Night as well,” said Lodi Head Coach Ben Leistico. “Felt bad for our seniors not getting the proper sendoff at home on Monday with the game against Portage being canceled. They were focused the whole week about taking care of business and finishing the Job.”
The Blue Devils were never really tested against the Pumas, as they raced out to a 33-19 halftime lead. They kept pulling away in the second half.
“We had a goal at the beginning of the year to win the conference, and the guys never wavered from that goal even after starting the season 0-2,” said Leistico. “The game also kind of started that way with a little bit of jitters to start, but then we jumped out to an 18-0 lead and never really looked back from there.”
Lodi’s fast break was lethal, as Brady Ring led the Blue Devils with 19 points. Erik Alsaker finished with nine rebounds and eight points, plus two assists. Owen Wendt totaled nine points, six rebounds and four assists, while Erik Lincoln ended up with seven rebounds, six assists and four steals.
“We played solid defense and were able to get out and run the floor,” said Leistico. “We shared the ball and got scoring from a lot of different players. [It] was a good way to end a long season and push us into the playoff run.”
Lodi finished the regular season with a 16-7 overall record, while Poynette is 4-21 overall, having ended up 1-9 in the Capitol North.
No Poynette stats from the Lodi game were made available as of press time. The Pumas did win their WIAA regional opener Tuesday, March 1, over Pardeeville 78-61. No details were made available for that game.
Lodi opens postseason play on Friday, March 4, at home against No. 6 seeded Beloit Turner.