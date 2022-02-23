It was a week of joy and disappointment for the Lodi wrestling team.
While the Blue Devils celebrated the five members that qualified for the WIAA Division 2 State Individual meet, they missed out on a trip to team state.
"On the first day of practice this year our team got together, and the wrestlers decided that the team goal for this season was to make it to team state,” said Lodi Head Coach Cody Endres. “From that moment on, we all had a common goal, to return to Team State for the first time since 2017. We can't really sugar coat the loss at all, not making it is devastating.”
Competing at River Valley on Tuesday, Feb. 15, the Blue Devils lost to Prairie du Chien 31-24 in team sectional action.
Zane Licht, at 160, and 113-pounder Parker Heintz both pinned their opponents, with Licht finishing off Cole Halverson in 1:35 and Heintz sticking Mason Baumgartner’s shoulders to the mat in 1:59.
At 126, Owen Breunig edged Ryder Koenig 8-5, and Wyatt Ripp won his match in dramatic fashion, taking a 3-2 sudden victory. Still, it wasn’t enough to get Lodi over the hump.
"You have to give credit to PDC, they're an incredible team,” said Endres. “They've been to team state three years in a row now, have seven state qualifiers, and wrestled well. You wrestle that dual 10 times, and you'd likely have a different outcome each time. They won the flip, won some close matches, had an upset, and that's all there is to it.”
Earlier this season, it was a different story.
“We beat PDC and Evansville two weeks ago in two extremely close duals,” said Endres. “We knew beating them again was going to be even harder. Our guys were ready. They battled, they fought, they wrestled well. We wrestled better tonight and lost than we did two weeks ago when we won. That's what hurts the most, we had improved, we wrestled hard, and we still came up short.”
Nevertheless, this Lodi team was special.
“As coaches we just continue to tell our guys that just because we didn't make it to team state doesn't diminish the incredible season we've had,” said Endres. “We went 17-2 in duals this year, wrestling one of the hardest schedules in the state. We beat four different teams who will be wrestling at team state. We placed either first or second in every tournament we entered this year. It was an amazing year, one that won't be forgotten just because we didn't make it to team state.”
Individual sectional
Lodi is sending Heintz, Licht, Ripp, Chandler Curtis and Brock Beyer to state, which was scheduled to begin Thursday, Feb. 24, and run through Saturday, Feb. 26. It takes place at the Kohl Center in Madison.
The individual sectional took place at Richland Center on Saturday.
“Individual sectionals is likely the hardest day of the year for coaches, wrestlers, and fans,” said Endres. “On one hand you're so elated for those who meet their goals and qualified for the individual state tournament. On the other hand, you're completely devastated for the wrestlers that fell short of achieving their season long goals.”
Licht was Lodi’s most dominant wrestler, as he took first at 152 pounds, winning by technical fall (19-3, 3:50) over Beloit Turner’s Jonathan Torsini and pinning Darlington/Black Hawk’s Maddox Goebel in 5:00 on his way to the finals. In the first-place match, Licht earned a 6-4 sudden victory against Portage’s Lowell Arnold.
“We qualified five wrestlers for the Individual State Tournament, which is the most our program has had since 2017,” said Endres.
At 113, Heintz pinned Brodhead/Juda’s Jacob Lohmar in 1:02 in the quarterfinals and moved on to score a 13-4 major decision over Big Foot/Williams Bay’s Chase Rodriguez. Dodgeville’s Reid Spurley defeated Heintz in the first-place match, but Heintz downed Mauston/Necedah’s Drake Gosda 9-2 in the second-place match.
As for Ripp, he competed at 220 for Lodi, pinning Big Foot/Williams Bay’s Eduardo Malbaes in 2:39 in the quarterfinals. Ripp was pinned in the semifinals, but he avenged that loss with three straight pins over Brodhead/Juda’s Emmitt Allen (1:19), Whitewater’s Mason DePorter (0:56) and Portage’s Pierce Kristof (1:49) to qualify for state.
Beyer went 2-2 on the day, pinning Evansville’s Tucker Peterson (3:19) and River Valley’s Brett Bindl (4:25) before losing his next two matches by pin.
Curtis hit a bump in the road when he was pinned by Darlington/Black Hawk’s Owen Seffrood in the semifinals after sticking Monroe’s Christian Schuh’s shoulders to the mat in 29 seconds in his sectional opener.
After pinning Big Foot/Williams Bay’s Ashton Robinson in 1:44, Curtis faced off against Brodhead/Juda’s Joe Lohmar in the third-place match. Curtis won by fall in 1:45.
"We were blessed to have all of our seniors in the lineup qualify for the Individual state tournament,” said Endres. “It's not too often that careers don't end at sectionals. Usually, it's extra emotional because if you don't qualify for team state, and you have seniors who don't advance to individual state, it's the end of their careers. Thankfully for us, all of our seniors still wrestling will get to end their careers at the Kohl Center.”
Other Lodi wrestlers who competed at sectionals but didn’t qualify for state included Levi Ness (113), who went 1-2 at sectionals. Braedon Dorshorst (120) and Mason Lane (160) lost their opening matches. Owen Breunig (126) went 2-2, including a 1:26 pin of Big Foot/Williams Bay’s Austin Cocroft, and Kylar Clemens (145) finished the day with a 1-2 record. Isaiah Groskopf (195) lost both of his matches at 195.
“We have a lot of returners coming back who didn't meet their goals of qualifying for individual state,” said Endres. “While it hurts right now, these guys will be more motivated than ever to put the extra work in to achieve their goals next year.”