Lodi’s RJ Annen (11) and Poynette’s Avery O’Dea chase a Stoughton skater for the puck during the DeForest boys’ hockey co-op’s 7-5 Badger East Conference win over Stoughton at the Ice Pond on Thursday, Feb. 3.
The Lodi product scored four goals for the DeForest boys’ hockey co-op’s 7-5 Badger East Conference win over Stoughton on Thursday, Feb. 3.
Two of them came in the first period, with the second tying the game at 2-2. DeForest’s Bobby Shaw assisted on Nichols’ first tally, while Lodi’s Alex Rashid and Cole Wright recorded helpers on his second.
The Norskies owned the second period, as Nichols struck again at the 8:26 mark off feeds from Shaw and DeForest’s Dean Rupert, and Poynette’s Avery O’Dea, another senior, lit the lamp two minutes later, with assists from Shaw and Lodi’s Gabriel Larson.
It was a wild third period, as the Norskies tried to hold onto a 4-2 lead.
A Vikings’ goal 2:27 into the period cut the Stoughton deficit to 4-3, but Shaw notched his first goal of the night to pad DeForest’s advantage, before the Vikings scored again.
Then, Shaw scored an unassisted goal to make it 6-4. Stoughton kept plugging away, finding the back of the net at the 14:17 mark. Nichols scored an unassisted goal two and a half minutes later to cap the scoring.
It was a big night for Shaw, who finished with five points – two goals and three assists. Rupert finished with a pair of assists for DeForest.
In net, Alex Kaminsky saved 25 of 30 shots, as the Norskies improved to 5-10-1 overall and 4-6-1 in conference play.
Next up for the Norskies is a non-conference home game on Saturday at the Ice Pond against Muskego. They take on rival Waunakee on Monday, Feb. 7.