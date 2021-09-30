The Lodi High School girls’ tennis team took second at the Capitol North Conference on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Watertown Luther Prep ended up as conference champions, with the Blue Devils finishing as runners-up.
Lake Mills, Mayville and Wayland/Columbus were all behind Lodi.
At No. 1 singles, Lodi’s Rachel Winters lost to Watertown Luther Prep’s Katie Schmidt 5-7, 6-3, 9-11, but defeated Wayland Academy’s Sophia Lama 6-2, 3-6, 10-1.
Caroline Karls, playing No. 2 singles, downed Columbus’ Michaela Benisch 7-5, 7-5 and fell to Lake Mills’ Sydney Williams 6-3, 6-2.
Brooke Bacon dropped a pair of matches at No. 3 singles for Lodi, as she took both opponents to three sets.
Ava Ballweg went 1-1 at No. 4 singles for the Blue Devils, beating Columbus’ Faith Baerwolf 6-3, 6-2 and then losing to Watertown Luther Prep’s Mathilde Bodenbender-Benner 7-5, 6-2.
Also going 1-1 on the day were Rylee Schneider and Lexy Karls at No. 1 doubles, as the Lodi tandem battled past Lake Mills’ Hannah Alexander and Katrina Breaker 6-2, 7-6 (4). They lost to Watertown Luther Prep’s Rachel and Katie Schoeneck 7-6 (5), 6-0.
Mirah Potter and Ava Glaser, playing No. 2 doubles for the Blue Devils, rolled past Mayville’s Kaitlyn Billington and Kaitlyn Elbies 6-0, 6-1, before falling in a hard-fought match against Luther Prep’s Rebekah Schroeder and Elise Schmidt 2-6, 6-4, 9-10.
Lodi’s No. 3 team of Tessa Pertzborn and Vivian Beld won both of their matches, defeating Lake Mills’ Remy Klawitter and Erin Williams (6-3, 6-2) and Luther Prep’s Kate Smith and Desirae Pugh (6-3, 6-3).