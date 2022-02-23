Lodi Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Feb 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Boys Basketball3/4 WIAA regional, Lodi, TBD3/5 WIAA regional, TBDGirls Basketball3/3 WIAA sectional, Lodi, TBD3/5 WIAA sectional, Wautoma, TBDWrestling2/24-26 @ WIAA state, TBD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Lodi Schools Superintendent makes the case for Spring Referendum City of Lodi partners with Bushnell Ford for city's first public EV charging station Lodi rallies past Poynette in girls' basketball to win rivalry game In Lodi schools, social emotional learning aimed at stemming student mental health issues Farewell from a thankful County Board member Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!