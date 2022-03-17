That gives the Lodi softball team hope that the Blue Devils will improve on last season’s 4-19 overall record and 1-9 mark in Capitol North Conference play.
“With so many players returning, I expect to take a step forward in talent and competitiveness,” said Trent Schneider, who enters his second season as Lodi’s head coach. “Moving up to the middle of the conference standings this year is our goal. For us to take this step, we need more efficient pitching, solid defense, and a scrappy offense.”
The Blue Devils welcome back 11 letter winners from last year’s team, including nine starters.
“We have a group of girls that works very hard every day, and they have great team chemistry,” said Schneider. “We expect to be very good defensively this year.”
Solid glove work should help Lodi’s pitching keep runs off the board. Schneider is looking for stronger pitching in 2022.
“We need to work harder with our pitchers,” said Schneider. “As a group we need fewer walks. If we can limit the walks, we will compete at a high level.”
Several Blue Devil players are looking to build on the experience they gained a year ago. “MacKenzie Christofferson and Emma Krumpen are our top returning players, but senior Rylee Schneider has worked hard in the offseason, as have sophomores Lauren Burros and Kaylan Warren,” said Schneider. “I expect all three to be much improved over last season.”
The youth movement with Lodi could pay dividends this year. The Blue Devils need its younger players to mature quickly in 2022.
“We have a lot of young girls to throw into the mix, and if they can play beyond their years, we could find some gems among them,” said Schneider.
Finishing in the top half of the Capitol North would be quite a statement for the Lodi program. Schneider sees Poynette as the favorite to win the conference title, with Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran hot on the Pumas’ heels. Schneider added, “Columbus could also make some noise.”
The Blue Devils open the season on Thursday, March 24, at Sauk Prairie.